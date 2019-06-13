Jiahao Group invited to attend the Jiangsu-Korea Economic Cooperation Forum

SEOUL, South Korea, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jiangsu-Korea Economic Cooperation Forum was recently held in Jung District, Seoul, South Korea. Allen Shi, chairman of Jiahao Group, a global conglomerate, was invited to the event. Jiahao Group, Suning Holdings and Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., as the representatives of three leading Chinese companies, accompanied the Secretary of Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and other officials to South Korea to guide and promote the high-level cooperation, and were warmly received by the Korean political and business communities.

The Jiangsu-Korea Economic Cooperation Forum, hosted by Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, aims to further improve the standards for economic and trade cooperation between China'sJiangsu province and South Korea, increase the number of opportunities for cooperation with South Korea, especially in the fields of intelligent manufacturing, semiconductors, renewable energy, energy conservation and environmental protection, culture and entertainment as well as financial and business services, while advocating for a more comprehensive level of collaboration between the province and South Korea in terms of commerce and trade.

In recent years, Jiahao Group, as a global leader whose businesses cover a wide range of sectors, has established a number of collaborative relationships with companies in South Korea's entertainment and fashion industries as well as multi-dimensional partnerships with players in many other sectors across the country.

Allen Shi claimed:" Jiahao Group aims to build an independent culture and entertainment industry ecosystem, while continuing its efforts in attracting more high-quality Korean companies to invest in Jiangsu Province by making use of local high-quality resources, as part of an overall move to promote the economic and cultural development of the province."

During the event, Jiahao Group chairman Allen Shi accompanied Jiangsu government officials as they attended major activities and invited some of the leaders to visit the group's brand store, Artiz Studio, in Seoul. The strength of the brand was recognized by the visitors.

Many of Jiahao Group's brands, including Galleria, Artiz Studio and Grace Kelly, have penetrated deeply into markets and become household names in South Korea, while becoming influencers setting the direction and driving the development and evolution of the industry. Their leadership position has created a lineup of companies and organizations willing to engage and establish close cooperation with these brands.

The independent and open spirit gives Jiahao Group unique advantages in terms of its growth in international markets and enables the company to make outstanding contributions to the cultural and creative cooperation between China and South Korea through the diversity of its brands. At the forum, Jiahao Group acted as a bridge for the friendship as well as the economic and trade cooperation between Chinese and South Koreans, setting the stage to drive more companies and industries to recognize and acknowledge their common goals, and to grow together.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190612/2494292-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190612/2494292-1-b

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190612/2494292-1-c

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190612/2494292-1-d

SOURCE Jiahao