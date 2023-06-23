Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'221 0.3%  SPI 14'754 0.3%  Dow 33'727 -0.7%  DAX 15'830 -1.0%  Euro 0.9798 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'272 -0.8%  Gold 1'922 0.4%  Bitcoin 27'518 2.8%  Dollar 0.8969 0.0%  Öl 74.4 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Transparenz verschleiern: Das charakterisiert Bitcoin-Mixer
KW 25: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Worauf sich Schnäppchenjäger bei Amazons Prime Day 2023 freuen dürfen
Mercedes-Benz vs Tesla: Mercedes-Benz erhält in Kalifornien eine Zertifizierung für "DRIVE PILOT"
MSCI Europe-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den MSCI Europe Index
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Siemens Energy56635536Holcim1221405Logitech2575132Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101Partners Group2460882DocMorris4261528
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

24.06.2023 00:30:00

JG Wentworth Sponsored IMSA Racing Team to compete at Watkins Glen International, New York

Racers Sheena Monk and Katherine Legge to compete in Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen aboard JG Wentworth-backed car

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., June 23, 2023/PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading consumer financial services company JG Wentworth announced today that race car drivers Sheena Monk and Katherine Legge, who are contesting the full WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the GTD (Grand Touring Daytona) class aboard the JG Wentworth-backed No. 66 Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 will be competing at Watkins Glen International in Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen this Sunday, June 25th in Watkins Glen, New York.

The JG Wentworth Company (PRNewsfoto/The JG Wentworth Company)

Last month in California, the team placed 13th after being hit from behind just six corners into the course, forcing it back to the pits where the technical team's impressive work allowed Monk, and her partner Legge to go back on track – picking up two positions and 20 championship points.

After nearly making the podium in their first race at Daytona, an impressive show at the second race at Sebring, with a solid recovery at Long Beach, and finally after an incredible performance from the pit crew at Laguna Seca, Monk and Legge are ready to race through the halfway point of the season in New York.

Nicknamed "The Glen" the Watkins Glen International racetrack, once home to the Formula One United States Grand Prix, is situated at the southern tip of Seneca Lake. The Six Hours of the Glen is an endurance race with 11 turns and a 3.45-mile-long track and this year more than 35,000 spectators are expected to fill the stands with many more streaming online. These fans will also be joined by JG Wentworth's own representatives who will be present at the track with various gifts and goodies.

On JG Wentworth's continued support of women in racing, the company's Chief Strategy Officer Megan MacDonald said, "Sheena and Katherine are leading by example, and we are proud to support them this week in New York and future races in the season. They are creating history with each race overcoming monumental barriers and are at the forefront of championing women in male dominated fields."

About JG Wentworth

JG Wentworth is a consumer financial services company that focuses on helping Americans achieve their financial goals. Its services include Structured Settlement Payment Purchasing, Debt Resolution Services and Personal Lending (launching 2023). JG Wentworth was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania. In 2023 JG Wentworth was the recipient of the Philadelphia Top Workplaces Award.

Follow JG Wentworth on social media to stay updated on the latest news from the company: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jg-wentworth-sponsored-imsa-racing-team-to-compete-at-watkins-glen-international-new-york-301861341.html

SOURCE The JG Wentworth Company

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

23.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
23.06.23 SMI wirkt angeschlagen
23.06.23 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise unter Druck
23.06.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Trendlinien im Fokus
22.06.23 Julius Bär: 9.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
22.06.23 DAX fällt unter 16.000 Punkte – Jerome Powell forciert Zinsängste
22.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch
21.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'727.96 18.16 GXSSMU
Short 11'943.77 13.49 NMSSMU
Short 12'434.07 8.47 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'221.22 23.06.2023 17:30:17
Long 10'788.20 19.09 YQSSMU
Long 10'535.60 13.41 VWSSMU
Long 10'070.59 8.66 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trümmer nahe Titanic-Wrack: Wieso die Logitech-Aktie unter der Suche nach der Tauchkapsel Titan gelitten hat
Wegen Siemens Gamesa: Siemens Energy kann Ergebnisprognose nicht halten - Siemens Energy-Aktie mit dramatischer Talfahrt
Swiss Re-Aktie verliert: Weltweit riesige Versicherungslücke
u-blox-Aktie nach Kurszielsenkung durch CS zweistellig im Minus
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie fällt: Privatplatzierung über 5 Millionen Franken abgeschlossen - Vertriebsabkommen mit World Orphan Drug Alliance
Ende einer tristen Handelswoche: SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- US-Börsen schliessen am Freitag schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich klar im Minus
VanEck: Drei Zukunftsszenarien für Ethereum - Kursanstieg auf 51'000 US-Dollar bis 2030?
Nächstes Bitcoin-Halving wohl im April 2024 - Miner dürften laut Experten stark unter Druck geraten
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag mit roten Vorzeichen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger macht am Freitagnachmittag Boden gut

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit