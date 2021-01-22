SMI 10’932 0.2%  SPI 13’564 0.1%  Dow 30’997 -0.6%  DAX 13’874 -0.2%  Euro 1.0777 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’602 -0.4%  Gold 1’854 -0.9%  Bitcoin 29’603 8.6%  Dollar 0.8854 0.0%  Öl 55.2 -1.7% 

Börse & Trading für Anfänger - In diesem kostenlosen Kurs lernen Sie alles, was Sie für den Einstieg ins Trading wissen müssen. Trading birgt Risiken. -w-
22.01.2021 22:14:00

JFF Plus: Bringing Japanese Film To You

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Japan Foundation, Toronto, is proud to present JFF Plus: Online Film Festival, the Canadian edition of the Japanese Film Festival. This year, with everyone's safety in mind, the in-person festival has shifted online and will be available to stream across Canada and in 20 other countries.

The Japanese Film Festival (JFF) is a global program organized by The Japan Foundation to promote Japanese films around the world. Featuring the latest films from Japan, the festival launched in 2016 and expanded to include 56 cities in 12 countries in the 2019-20 year, with its films being watched by more than 170,000 viewers.

From February 5–14, 2021, cinephiles and Japanese culture enthusiasts can take a deep dive into contemporary cinema from Japan and enjoy 17 feature films from a variety of genres, including drama, documentary, thriller and comedy, and 11 animation films. All films are free admission and can be enjoyed from the safety and comfort of home. This selection of special films about the stories and people of Japan will surely inspire, engage and inform viewers. Highlights include award-winning and critically acclaimed films such as:

0.5 mm | Directed by ANDO Momoko|196 min|2014

Dance With Me | Directed by YAGUCHI Shinobu | 103 min | 2019

Gon, The Little Fox | Directed by YASHIRO Takeshi | 27 min | 2019

Our 30 Minute Sessions | Directed by HAGIWARA Kentaro | 114 min | 2020

Stolen Identity | Directed by NAKATA Hideo | 116 min | 2018

The Girl from the Other Side | Directed by KUBO Yutaro, MAIYA Satomi | 9.5 min | 2019

Tsukiji Wonderland | Directed by ENDO Naotaro | 110 min | 2016

  • All films in Japanese with English subtitles
  • Free admission across Canada, registration required
  • Watch films, synopsis, trailers here > https://jftor.org/events/jff-plus/
  • Key visuals, film schedule here > bit.ly/3iByrLi

About The Japan Foundation

The Japan Foundation is Japan's only institution dedicated to carrying out comprehensive international cultural exchange programs throughout the world. With the objective of deepening mutual understanding between Japan and people across the globe, the activities of The Japan Foundation create opportunities for people-to-people interactions.

SOURCE The Japan Foundation, Toronto

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 65.46
1.43 %
ABB 26.71
0.68 %
Lonza Grp 599.20
0.67 %
Nestle 101.02
0.66 %
Roche Hldg G 318.45
0.54 %
UBS Group 13.15
-0.68 %
Sika 247.60
-0.88 %
Zurich Insur Gr 369.20
-1.15 %
LafargeHolcim 50.18
-1.41 %
Swiss Re 81.34
-1.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:12
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:03
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
11:00
LATAM Economic Prospects
08:50
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
06:49
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Direkt am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Pullback?
21.01.21
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
21.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin bricht trotz Blackrock-Interesse um zehn Prozent ein
BB Biotech-Aktie zieht an: BB Biotech 2020 mit etwas höherem Gewinn
Zur Rose-Aktie mit neuem Allzeithoch: Zur Rose wächst 2020 oberhalb der eigenen Zielsetzung
JPMorgan mit spektakulärem Langfrist-Kursziel für Bitcoin
US-Börsen schliessen höher -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Berkshire Hathaway mit schwacher Performance - Analyst sieht Trendwende kommen
Addex-Aktie schiesst hoch: Addex-Partner Janssen hat US-OK für Start von Epilepsie-Phase-IIa-Studie
Newron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Newron schliesst Rekrutierung für Studie mit Evenamide ab
Ex-Bär-CEO Collardi will Finma-Rüge akzeptieren - Pictet drückt Vertrauen aus
EU-Kommission unterstützt Einführung eines digitalen Euro

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst fester -- US-Börsen schließen relativ richtungslos -- DAX verkleinert Verluste bis zum Handelsende -- Asiatische Indizes gehen tiefer ins Wochenende
Die US-Indizes zeigen sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Der heimische Markt notierte am Freitag mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz, beim DAX kam es zu Verlusten. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit