Jewett-Cameron Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results

Sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $21.6 million compared to sales of $16.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Income from operations was $2,638,010 compared to $1,913,582 for the third quarter ended May 31, 2020. Net income after other items and income taxes for the current quarter was $2,414,477, or $0.69 per share, compared to net income of $1,396,973, or $0.40 per share, in the same quarter of 2020.

For the nine months ended May 31, 2021, Jewett-Cameron reported sales of $42.4 million compared to sales of $30.9 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2020. Net income was $2,849,839, or $0.82 per share, compared to net income of $1,216,089, or $0.33 per share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

Net income for both the three and nine month periods ended May 31, 2021 were positively affected by a one-time gain of $687,387 related to the forgiveness of the Company's PPP loans.

"We are pleased with the higher level of sales and net income in the current periods, which continues to reflect the success of our ongoing corporate strategy," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "All of our sales channels showed sales increases, with many customers boosting both the volume of individual products and the number of different products in their orders. However, the worldwide supply chain disorder is having a negative effect on our operations and margins, which may continue for the remainder of fiscal 2021 and into fiscal 2022."

As of May 31, 2021, the Company's cash position was approximately $2.2 million. Due to higher customer demand and logistical issues, the Company tapped its line of credit in the third quarter. The borrowing totaled $996,010 as of May 31, 2021. In June 2021, the Company's line of credit was increased from $3.0 million to $5.0 million.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries (Jewett-Cameron Companies), operate out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Those businesses consist of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. Examples of the Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, Animal House® and AKC (used under license from the American Kennel Club) for pet enclosures and kennels; Adjust-A-Gate, Fit-Right™, LIFETIME POST™ and Perimeter Patrol® for gates and fencing; Early Start, Spring Gardener™, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade® for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)







May 31,

2021

August 31,

2020















ASSETS

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,170,046

$ 3,801,037

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2020 - $Nil)

11,051,061



6,274,426

Inventory, net of allowance of $250,000 (August 31, 2020 - $65,000)

7,767,640



9,198,146

Prepaid expenses

2,580,856



1,036,128















Total current assets

23,569,603



20,309,737















Property, plant and equipment, net

3,799,402



2,967,565















Intangible assets, net

12,910



659















Total assets $ 27,381,915

$ 23,277,961





























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities

























Accounts payable $ 1,557,721

$ 1,095,061

Bank indebtedness

996,010



-

Current portion of notes payable

-



342,326

Income taxes payable

230,190



40,596

Accrued liabilities

2,290,235



2,016,300















Total current liabilities

5,074,156



3,494,283















Long-term liabilities











Notes payable

-



338,381















Deferred tax liability

39,184



96,952















Total liabilities

5,113,340



3,929,616















Stockholders' equity











Capital stock











Authorized











21,567,564 common shares, without par value











10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value











Issued











3,489,161 common shares (August 31, 2020 – 3,481,162)

823,171



821,284

Additional paid-in capital

687,211



618,707

Retained earnings

20,758,193



17,908,354















Total stockholders' equity

22,268,575



19,348,345















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,381,915

$ 23,277,961



JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Three Month

Period Ended

May 31,

Nine Month

Period Ended

May 31,

2021 2020

2021 2020



















SALES $ 21,619,952 $ 16,241,239

$ 42,396,591 $ 30,918,345



















COST OF SALES

16,037,702

11,931,746



31,239,866

22,555,253



















GROSS PROFIT

5,582,250

4,309,493



11,156,725

8,363,092



















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

966,299

706,079



2,556,902

2,118,999 Depreciation and amortization

69,353

54,781



175,171

160,992 Wages and employee benefits

1,908,588

1,635,051



5,226,021

4,343,412























2,944,240

2,395,911



7,958,094

6,623,403



















Income from operations

2,638,010

1,913,582



3,198,631

1,739,689



















OTHER ITEMS

















Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

-

2,200



-

2,600 Gain on extinguishment of debt

687,387







687,387



Interest and other income

(6,282)

3,217



(283)

21,414



681,105

5,417



687,104

24,014



















Income before income taxes

3,319,115

1,918,999



3,885,735

1,763,703



















Income tax expense

(904,638)

(522,026)



(1,035,896)

(547,614)



















Net income $ 2,414,477 $ 1,396,973

$ 2,849,839 $ 1,216,089



















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.40

$ 0.82 $ 0.33



















Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.40

$ 0.82 $ 0.33



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

















Basic

3,489,161

3,481,162



3,485,525

3,672,858 Diluted

3,489,161

3,481,162



3,485,525

3,672,858

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Nine Month

Period Ended

May 31,

2021

2020











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 2,849,839

$ 1,216,089 Items not involving an outlay of cash:









Depreciation and amortization

175,171



160,992 Stock-based compensation expense

70,391



- (Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment

-



(2,600) Gain on extinguishment of debt

(680,707)



- Deferred income tax expense

(57,768)



39,571











Changes in non-cash working capital items:









(Increase) in accounts receivable

(4,776,635)



(4,044,507) Decrease (increase) in inventory

1,430,506



(408,282) (Increase) in notes receivable

-



(561,813) (Increase) in prepaid expenses

(1,544,728)



(942,541) Decrease in prepaid income taxes

-



101,686 Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

736,595



1,448,292 Increase in income taxes payable

189,594



-











Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(1,607,742)



(2,993,113)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(1,019,259)



(207,469) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

-



3,900











Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(1,019,259)



(203,569)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from bank indebtedness

996,010



- Increase in notes payable

-



680,707 Redemption of common stock

-



(3,867,046)











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

996,010



(3,186,339)











Net (decrease) in cash

(1,630,991)



(6,383,021)











Cash, beginning of period

3,801,037



9,652,310











Cash, end of period $ 2,170,046

$ 3,269,289

