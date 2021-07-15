SMI 11’965 -0.7%  SPI 15’409 -0.5%  Dow 34’987 0.2%  DAX 15’630 -1.0%  Euro 1.0842 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’056 -1.1%  Gold 1’829 0.1%  Bitcoin 29’060 -3.2%  Dollar 0.9178 0.3%  Öl 73.3 -1.7% 
15.07.2021 22:20:00

Jewett-Cameron Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine month periods of fiscal 2021 ended May 31, 2021.

Sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $21.6 million compared to sales of $16.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Income from operations was $2,638,010 compared to $1,913,582 for the third quarter ended May 31, 2020. Net income after other items and income taxes for the current quarter was $2,414,477, or $0.69 per share, compared to net income of $1,396,973, or $0.40 per share, in the same quarter of 2020.

For the nine months ended May 31, 2021, Jewett-Cameron reported sales of $42.4 million compared to sales of $30.9 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2020. Net income was $2,849,839, or $0.82 per share, compared to net income of $1,216,089, or $0.33 per share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

Net income for both the three and nine month periods ended May 31, 2021 were positively affected by a one-time gain of $687,387 related to the forgiveness of the Company's PPP loans.

"We are pleased with the higher level of sales and net income in the current periods, which continues to reflect the success of our ongoing corporate strategy," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "All of our sales channels showed sales increases, with many customers boosting both the volume of individual products and the number of different products in their orders. However, the worldwide supply chain disorder is having a negative effect on our operations and margins, which may continue for the remainder of fiscal 2021 and into fiscal 2022."

As of May 31, 2021, the Company's cash position was approximately $2.2 million. Due to higher customer demand and logistical issues, the Company tapped its line of credit in the third quarter. The borrowing totaled $996,010 as of May 31, 2021. In June 2021, the Company's line of credit was increased from $3.0 million to $5.0 million.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries (Jewett-Cameron Companies), operate out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Those businesses consist of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. Examples of the Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, Animal House® and AKC (used under license from the American Kennel Club) for pet enclosures and kennels; Adjust-A-Gate, Fit-Right™, LIFETIME POST™ and Perimeter Patrol® for gates and fencing; Early Start, Spring Gardener™, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade® for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)


(Prepared by Management)


(Unaudited)





May 31,
2021


August 31,
2020









ASSETS














Current assets







  Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,170,046


$

3,801,037


  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2020 - $Nil)


11,051,061



6,274,426


  Inventory, net of allowance of $250,000 (August 31, 2020 - $65,000)


7,767,640



9,198,146


  Prepaid expenses


2,580,856



1,036,128









  Total current assets


23,569,603



20,309,737









Property, plant and equipment, net


3,799,402



2,967,565









Intangible assets, net


12,910



659









Total assets

$

27,381,915


$

23,277,961
















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














Current liabilities














  Accounts payable

$

1,557,721


$

1,095,061


  Bank indebtedness


996,010



-


  Current portion of notes payable


-



342,326


  Income taxes payable


230,190



40,596


  Accrued liabilities


2,290,235



2,016,300









  Total current liabilities


5,074,156



3,494,283









Long-term liabilities







Notes payable


-



338,381









Deferred tax liability


39,184



96,952









Total liabilities


5,113,340



3,929,616









Stockholders' equity







  Capital stock







    Authorized







      21,567,564 common shares, without par value







      10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value







    Issued







      3,489,161 common shares (August 31, 2020 – 3,481,162)


823,171



821,284


  Additional paid-in capital


687,211



618,707


  Retained earnings


20,758,193



17,908,354









  Total stockholders' equity


22,268,575



19,348,345









  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

27,381,915


$

23,277,961


 

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



Three Month
Period Ended
May 31,


Nine Month
Period Ended
May 31,


2021

2020


2021

2020











SALES

$

21,619,952

$

16,241,239


$

42,396,591

$

30,918,345











COST OF SALES


16,037,702


11,931,746



31,239,866


22,555,253











GROSS PROFIT


5,582,250


4,309,493



11,156,725


8,363,092











OPERATING EXPENSES










  Selling, general and administrative expenses


966,299


706,079



2,556,902


2,118,999

  Depreciation and amortization


69,353


54,781



175,171


160,992

  Wages and employee benefits


1,908,588


1,635,051



5,226,021


4,343,412













2,944,240


2,395,911



7,958,094


6,623,403











Income from operations


2,638,010


1,913,582



3,198,631


1,739,689











OTHER ITEMS










  Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment


-


2,200



-


2,600

   Gain on extinguishment of debt


687,387





687,387



   Interest and other income


(6,282)


3,217



(283)


21,414



681,105


5,417



687,104


24,014











Income before income taxes


3,319,115


1,918,999



3,885,735


1,763,703











Income tax expense


(904,638)


(522,026)



(1,035,896)


(547,614)











Net income

$

2,414,477

$

1,396,973


$

2,849,839

$

1,216,089











Basic earnings per common share

$

0.69

$

0.40


$

0.82

$

0.33











Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.69

$

0.40


$

0.82

$

0.33











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:










  Basic


3,489,161


3,481,162



3,485,525


3,672,858

  Diluted


3,489,161


3,481,162



3,485,525


3,672,858

 

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



Nine Month
Period Ended
May 31,


2021


2020







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net income

$

2,849,839


$

1,216,089

Items not involving an outlay of cash:






  Depreciation and amortization


175,171



160,992

  Stock-based compensation expense


70,391



-

  (Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment


-



(2,600)

  Gain on extinguishment of debt


(680,707)



-

  Deferred income tax expense


(57,768)



39,571







Changes in non-cash working capital items:






  (Increase) in accounts receivable


(4,776,635)



(4,044,507)

  Decrease (increase) in inventory


1,430,506



(408,282)

  (Increase) in notes receivable


-



(561,813)

  (Increase) in prepaid expenses


(1,544,728)



(942,541)

  Decrease in prepaid income taxes


-



101,686

  Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities


736,595



1,448,292

  Increase in income taxes payable


189,594



-







Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities


(1,607,742)



(2,993,113)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






  Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(1,019,259)



(207,469)

  Proceeds from sale of property, plant and

  equipment


 

-



 

3,900







Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


(1,019,259)



(203,569)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES






  Proceeds from bank indebtedness


996,010



-

  Increase in notes payable


-



680,707

  Redemption of common stock


-



(3,867,046)







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


996,010



(3,186,339)







Net (decrease) in cash


(1,630,991)



(6,383,021)







Cash, beginning of period


3,801,037



9,652,310







Cash, end of period

$

2,170,046


$

3,269,289

Contact: Charlie Hopewell, Chief Executive Officer, (503) 647-0110

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jewett-cameron-announces-3rd-quarter-financial-results-301335195.html

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

