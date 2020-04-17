JewelStreet Announces The Rainbow of Hope Pin to Support Front Line Workers

BRISTOL, England, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online fashion and design marketplace JewelStreet, is spearheading efforts to raise funds to support front line workers battling COVID-19.

On behalf of its community of jewellery designers, JewelStreet has commissioned the bespoke design Rainbow of Hope enamel pin.

All profits from the sale of the pins will be donated to worldwide charities that benefit key workers whose jobs are vital to public health and safety.

30mm in length, the enamel lapel pin features a silver nickel back, and brooch pin fastening.

The bespoke design features a 6 colour rainbow.

The pin is available to purchase at the JewelStreet website for £5.

The 6 colour rainbow design:

The rainbow campaign, started in Italy, aims to spread hope throughout the world as we tackle COVID-19.

In numerology, 6 is an angel number that signifies responsibility and service, achieved through love and care.

6 is also the number most associated with love, family and home life, which are particularly important in these worrying times.

The number 6 is also said to bring peace and harmony.

The vibrant rainbow colours help spread the powerful message of hope as you take your daily exercise, participate in a video call, or head to the shop for essentials.

Adrian Roose, Managing Director, JewelStreet, commented: "It's been inspiring seeing various efforts and initiatives to raise funds for key workers around the world.

"As a community specialising in handcrafted jewellery designs it seemed natural to commission a bespoke design pin to reflect the service, love and care offered by key workers.

"It's our small way of saying 'thank you' to this remarkable group of people and we hope we can help raise funds to support them."

About JewelStreet

JewelStreet is a global marketplace for unique fashion brands and independent designers.

Described by both Tatler and Harper's Bazaar as 'one of the best places to buy jewellery online', JewelStreet is a fast-growing community representing over 200 designers worldwide.

Images attached:

Rainbow of Hope pin on white background

Website link:

https://www.jewelstreet.com/womens-jewellery/rainbow-of-hope-enamel-pin-badge

Contact:

Adrian Roose

Managing Director

adrian.roose@jewelstreet.com

+44-(0)-117-933-9501

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/954055/JewelStreet_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156411/JewelStreet_Rainbow_Hope.jpg