Jewelry Designer Natalie Mills Launches the Kind Act Campaign

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natalie Mills, the jewelry and accessory designer known for her "Culture of Kindness", is continuing the brand's mission with the launch of a new campaign to help those who need it most this holiday season: The Kind Act Campaign. After the difficulty and hardships 2020 has brought to so many on a global level, from illness, loss, financial strain and hardships, Natalie wants to spread extra love and joy to those whom epitomize kindness in such trying times. The Kind Act Campaign is an initiative that allows people to nominate someone in their life that has demonstrated kindness this past year on any level, no matter how big or small the gesture. The nominated person will be entered for a chance to win one of many $500 Target gift cards from Natalie Mills.

"What I love most about the human mind, body and soul is our resilience to bounce back and the ability to stick together in times when we need it most. Spotlighting and sharing stories of people whom have shown true acts of kindness is, at the core, the heart of my company. I'm hoping his small token of appreciation for community members who have helped others in these trying times will in turn help brighten their holiday season," says Mills.

Natalie Mills' brand mission has always remained the same: accessorize women with affordable glamour while giving back to those who need it most. This past year, Natalie Mills extended her "Culture of Kindness" to over 1,000 brides whose wedding had been affected by COVID-19 by donating jewelry to be worn on their special day. Her ongoing efforts with the Natalie Gives Back program help provide nutritious meals to orphaned children in South Africa for every piece of jewelry purchased. The Kind Act Campaign is just an extension of what Natalie Mills continues to do with her growing community of kindness to spotlight the beauty of what each of us can do to make a difference in one another's lives.

Mills plans to continue the campaign throughout 2021 to help those affected greatly by the pandemic and spotlight those giving back, paying it forward, and spreading kindness wherever they can.

If you know someone you would like to nominate for the Kind Act Campaign, simply share their story here to enter.

pagehit