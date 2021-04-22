 Jetour X70 PLUS' livestream achieves great success during the Shanghai Auto Show | 22.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’229 0.2%  SPI 14’444 0.4%  Dow 34’077 -0.2%  DAX 15’319 0.8%  Euro 1.1031 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’016 1.0%  Gold 1’782 -0.7%  Bitcoin 50’017 1.3%  Dollar 0.9182 0.2%  Öl 65.4 0.6% 

22.04.2021 17:37:00

Jetour X70 PLUS' livestream achieves great success during the Shanghai Auto Show

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 20, 2021, Jetour, from Chery Commercial Vehicle, began their first livestream on Facebook to showcase their series of vehicles at the Shanghai Auto Show. The livestream was part of Jetour's appearance at the show, which also featured the online event "Who is Your Hero?" and interactions between Jetour and international industry leaders.

During the livestream, Jetour invited President of Chery Holding ZHOU Biren and General Manager of Jetour International CHEN Jiacai to talk about Jetour's current situation and future market strategy. As part of the discussion, they noted that Jetour is committed to providing more families around the world with attractive automobile solutions with plenty of space, functionality, and technology. They also invited potential global partners to join Jetour in becoming a travel+ market subverter.

Also appearing on the livestream were various social media influencers to demonstrate the multiple ways in which the X70 Plus stands out in the international vehicle market.

Jetour X70 Plus is a newly designed automotive experience that combines fresh style with power. With the service concept of "everything is user-centered", Jetour has provided a new way of smart, safe, and convenient travel with the X70 Plus. This latest addition to the Jetour product series helps Chery strengthen their strategic position in the travel+ market.

Contact Information:

Chery Commercial Vehicle (Anhui) Co., Ltd.
Building 8, Science and Technology Industrial Park, No. 717, South Zhongshan Road
Yijiang District, Wuhu City, Anhui Province, China
Zhang Peng
Tele: +8615755339921
Email: zhangpeng6@mychery.com  
Website: www.cherycv-global.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1494098/chery.jpg

 

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12:27 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf TAL Education Group, JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
10:27 Marktüberblick: Netflix unter Druck
09:44 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
08:07 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV
08:02 Credit Suisse, Nestlé und Lonza heute im Fokus
07:03 Weekly-Hits: Familienunternehmen – Erfolgreicher Schulterschluss / E-Commerce – Gekommen, um zu bleiben
21.04.21 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie zieht an: Nestlé wächst zum Jahresauftakt schneller
CS-Aktie sackt ab: Credit Suisse schreibt rote Quartalszahlen und muss Kapital aufnehmen - Finma eröffnet zweites Verfahren
Stadler erhält SBB-Auftrag in Milliardenhöhe - Aktie profitiert
Meyer Burger schliesst Verträge mit Wafer-Herstellern - Meyer Burger-Aktie gewinnt
Tesla in China unter Druck: Entschuldigung nach Protest auf Automesse - Tesla-Aktie im Plus
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche bestätigt Ausblick fürs Gesamtjahr
LafargeHolcim-Aktie in Grün: LafargeHolcim prüft wohl Verkauf von Brasilien-Geschäft
CS-Aktie im Minus: Archegos-Debakel könnte Credit Suisse laut Medienbericht mehr kosten
Analystin ist bullish gestimmt: Coinbase-Aktie könnte 600 US-Dollar erreichen
Coinbase-Aktie schwächer: Deutsche Börse stellt Handel mit Coinbase-Aktie ab Freitag zunächst ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit