+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
30.07.2020 16:45:00

JetClosing Raises $9 Million in Series B Funding to Expand Digital Platform for Real Estate Title and Escrow

SEATTLE, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JetClosing, the leading digital home closing service for resales and refinances, today announced the close of its $9 million Series B funding round led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., with additional investments from Pioneer Square Labs (PSL) and Trilogy Equity, bringing its fundraising total to $35 million.

JetClosing - A Title Company (PRNewsfoto/JetClosing Inc.)

The investment will fuel continued expansion for the cloud-based digital title company, streamlining historically manual, in-person processes that have lacked transparency and efficiency for home buyers, sellers, agents, and borrowers. JetClosing utilizes fully encrypted workflows for secure document transfers, wire transactions, remote online notarizations (RON), and e-signatures. User information is further guarded using multi-factor authentication, which introduces safe, transparent, and remote digital home closings and refinancings for the first time.

"In light of the current economy, this funding demonstrates unequivocally that there is a real market need for a digital workflow to facilitate home closings for resale and refinancing transactions," said Dan Greenshields, CEO of JetClosing. "Pandemic or not, consumers expect a technology-first closing process that's catered to their fast-paced, on-demand, and mobile lifestyles. This investment will allow JetClosing to expand into new markets while continuing to add features and bolster our platform's overall user experience."

JetClosing, which is currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington, has demonstrated the convenience and value of its fully digital title and escrow services throughout the current market environment, as people search for ways to complete home transactions remotely. To prevent fraud commonly associated with home buying scams, JetClosing has instituted a number of security measures, including a recent partnership with CertifID, a real-time identity and account verification platform for protecting money transfers.

"Our investment in JetClosing recognizes the company's growth as well as the value of the underlying technologies that power the platform and protect user data," said Geoff Entress, Managing Director of PSL. "Cybersecurity is so critical in a remote operating environment and JetClosing's standards are unmatched in the industry. We clearly see the opportunity for JetClosing to become the platform of choice for all home closings and refinancings, giving buyers, sellers, agents, and borrowers confidence throughout the process."

About JetClosing
JetClosing is the leading digital title and escrow company for real estate transactions. Through its innovative platform, JetClosing provides unprecedented transparency, security, and efficiency throughout the home closing process. With a presence in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington, JetClosing's team of veteran title professionals and technology leaders is expanding nationwide to provide digital title and escrow services to buyers, sellers, agents, lenders and borrowers. To learn more, visit www.jetclosing.com.

About Pioneer Square Labs (PSL)
Pioneer Square Labs is a Seattle-based startup studio and venture firm that finances, creates and launches technology startups. For more information, please visit www.psl.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jetclosing-raises-9-million-in-series-b-funding-to-expand-digital-platform-for-real-estate-title-and-escrow-301103212.html

SOURCE JetClosing Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 191.00
-0.24 %
Lonza Grp 565.80
-0.28 %
Nestle 109.96
-0.65 %
Novartis 76.47
-0.83 %
Givaudan 3’735.00
-1.09 %
Alcon 55.26
-3.53 %
LafargeHolcim 42.72
-3.81 %
Swiss Life Hldg 332.50
-4.32 %
Swiss Re 71.24
-4.32 %
Zurich Insur Gr 334.50
-4.35 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:55
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
11:34
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
11:00
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
07:54
SMI-Anleger warten auf Impulse
07:52
Weekly-Hits: Europäische Industrieaktien – Zykliker für das Positivszenario / Edelmetalle – Gold und Silber glänzen
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:12
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
28.07.20
Schroders: Warum zur Bekämpfung von Covid-19 und der Klimakrise ein einheitliches Vorgehen notwendig ist
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erleidet mit Corona-Studie Rücksetzer - Roche-Aktie fester
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger verteuert sich kräftig
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO nahezu unverändert
Nestlé wächst im Halbjahr um 2,8 Prozent aus eigener Kraft - Nestlé-Aktie nach Gewinnmitnahmen schwächer
Credit Suisse steigert Quartalsgewinn um 24 Prozent und übertrifft Erwartungen klar - Umstrukturierungen geplant - CS-Aktie leichter
Roter Handelsausklang: Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Warren Buffett baut Beteiligung an Bankaktien aus
LafargeHolcim mit Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch - LafargeHolcim-Aktien verliert
Tesla schafft alle Voraussetzungen für S&P 500-Aufnahme - Tesla-Bullen haben nie daran gezweifelt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow startet mit kräftigem Abschlag -- SMI und DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex tendieren am Donnerstag deutlich leichter. An den US-Aktienmärkten bleiben die Anleger in der Defensive. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB