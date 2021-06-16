SMI 11’978 0.5%  SPI 15’372 0.4%  Dow 34’283 -0.1%  DAX 15’726 0.0%  Euro 1.0899 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’152 0.2%  Gold 1’858 0.0%  Bitcoin 35’331 -2.2%  Dollar 0.8995 0.1%  Öl 74.2 -0.2% 

16.06.2021 15:22:00

Jet Linx Breaks Ground On New Flagship Private Terminal

OMAHA, Neb., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing aircraft management, joint ownership and Jet Card membership services through its 20 locations nationwide, has broken ground on a new, state-of-the-art private terminal at Eppley Airﬁeld in Omaha, Nebraska. The existing Jet Linx Omaha facility debuted in 2004 as the Company's first local private terminal to serve its clients. The new private terminal represents a new era for the Company as it further evolves and expands its unique local service offering. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx.

Pictured (from left to right): Dave Roth, Executive Director, Omaha Airport Authority; Dan Longo, Base President, Jet Linx Omaha; Jamie Walker, President & CEO, Jet Linx Aviation; Denny Walker, Founder, Jet Linx Aviation; Kristine Karnes, Willy Theisen and John Lund, Omaha Airport Authority Board Members; and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

Jet Linx breaks ground on a new, state-of-the-art private terminal at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska.

"It is an incredible milestone to be breaking ground and constructing a brand-new private terminal location, just steps from where we chose to launch our first local private terminal 17 years ago," said Mr. Walker. "We have been hyper-focused on delivering a best-in-class service experience for our clients since our inception in 1999, and the scale of our team's achievements are both extraordinary and inspiring as we now serve 20 cities nationwide. It is with great pride that we celebrate the next era of the Jet Linx brand and introduce our new flagship facility, coupled with our Forbes Five-Star service standards, which represent an industry-leading service standard for private aviation. We look forward to continuing to deliver the highest level of customer service possible and further elevating the private travel experience for the Omaha-area community from this new private terminal facility."

Planned to debut in June 2022, the standalone facility will be constructed just west of the current Jet Linx facility on Amelia Earhart Drive. The new aero-complex, designed in partnership with engineering, architecture, environmental and construction company HDR, will span a sprawling 70,000 square feet and encompass a spacious 10,000 square-foot private terminal with numerous seating areas, a private meeting room, executive lounge and fully stocked kitchenette and bar, in addition to a 60,000 square-foot hangar. Together with Jet Linx's proprietary Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star service, Jet Linx Omaha will continue to offer a singular and distinctive experience for Omaha-based aircraft owners, joint owners, and Jet Card members.

Jet Linx hosted its official groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, June 15, for construction of the new private terminal facility, featuring local dignitaries, special guests, and remarks from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, Willy Theisen of the Omaha Airport Authority Board, and Walker.

The news of the new Jet Linx Omaha facility follows the Company's announcement that Jet Linx Miami, its 20th location and first in Florida, is expected to open in early Fall 2021. Jet Linx has continued to develop new markets and expand its network of private terminal locations throughout the past year, having recently welcomed Jet Linx Minneapolis as its 19th location and celebrating a new private terminal in San Antonio, a market they have served since 2011. Jet Linx plans to pursue additional enhancements to current private terminals in Scottsdale and Dallas this year, and open additional new private terminal locations by 2022.

For more information, please visit www.jetlinx.com.

About Jet Linx Aviation
Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card, joint ownership, and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world.  In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

(PRNewsfoto/Jet Linx)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jet-linx-breaks-ground-on-new-flagship-private-terminal-301313775.html

SOURCE Jet Linx

﻿

