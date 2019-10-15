Jessica Cho, MD Now Offering Enhanced Service and Support Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that Los Angeles-based primary care physician Jessica Cho, M.D, will now be enhancing her practice, "Wellness at Century City" with CCP's Hybrid Choice ™, a unique healthcare program that allows patients the option to purchase a more comprehensive, convenient and personal form of medical care.

Dr. Cho has long been committed to providing a full range of healthcare services to her patients. "Overall wellness is not just about having acute health concerns addressed. It is important to dig deeper and review health history and concerns in a holistic way. This is how you achieve greater long-term health," says Cho. "Unfortunately, the pressure put on primary care physicians today makes this impossible. So much more time is spent on paperwork, instead of patient work. My Concierge Choice program is the solution."

By offering the Hybrid Choice, Dr. Cho becomes one of a growing number of physicians who offer concierge medicine programs in the Los Angeles area. Her program is unique in that it is an option patients can choose to purchase—it is not required, unlike many other concierge programs. "This program works well for everyone because patients who need the extra time and service from my staff and me can have what they need, I get more time to practice a very high-touch form of medicine, which I love, and I can still remain a dedicated doctor to the patients who don't need the extras."

Dr. Cho's program includes a number of services and screenings that add real value to her membership. They include: A comprehensive annual exam with an advanced cardiovascular and cancer marker profiles, specialized weight loss profiles and an executive stress infusion, when required. The program also includes longer, more relaxed appointments with Dr. Cho, greater connectivity through convenient email communication and her cell phone number for after-hours concerns. Members can secure same-day or next-day appointments. And, Dr. Cho will serve as a personal medical advocate with other health providers, helping members navigate an often confusing healthcare marketplace.

The Hybrid Choice is available for an annual membership fee, with pricing dependent on the program elements offered by each doctor. For more information on the program, or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5565.

About Dr. Jessica Cho, MD

Dr. Cho earned her bachelor of science degree at the University of California-Los Angeles with cum laude honors. She went on to complete her medical education at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, and did both her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at UCLA Harbor Medical Center.

Cho's practice, "Wellness at Century City" is located at 2080 Century Park East, Suite 807, Los Angeles, CA 90067.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 300 physicians in 26 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md.

