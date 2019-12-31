31.12.2019 06:00:00

Jerri Locke's new book "Hellbound" is an emotionally resounding tale of a man seeking redemption from past mistakes through self-betterment and faith

CARBONDALE, Ill., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jerri Locke, a middle-aged writer, a mother of three, and a grandmother of five, has completed her new book "Hellbound": a memorable narrative that tells of a man trying to turn his life around through belief, only to be burdened down by guilt and sorrow.

Author Locke shows that everyone deserves a chance of revival despite his or her doubts that put an unbearable weight within the heart: "Can you imagine, finally deciding that you are ready to change for the better, but you have rehearsed being bad for so long you can't push through the fire? When those around you kept trying to teach you that all that wrong would catch up with you, but you continued to go in the opposite direction? Unis was a lot like Zonita, only worse, being that he was born into a different time. Zonita had Big Belle, one of the last generations of women with faith of the unseen. Although she was rebellious, the Word of Life lived through Belle, helped her come to her senses.

As you read this story, I want you to think about the condition of the mind. What is heaven, and what is hell? Are we all born into hell? Therefore, are we all hell-bound? This is a fiction story, and I'm just a writer with a philosophy about life. Please enjoy my sequel to 'I'd Rather Go to Hell Than the Heaven that You're In.'"

Published by Page Publishing, Jerri Locke's thought-provoking tale will bless readers with virtues of forgiveness, understanding, and love, regardless of how overhelping their transgressions are.

Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "Hellbound" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York–based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

 

SOURCE Page Publishing

