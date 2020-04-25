KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jennifer Smeltzer, Kansas City Market Realtor, is selected as one of America's Top 100 Real Estate Agents® for 2020, two years running. Selection to America's Top 100 Real Estate Agents® is by invitation only. It is reserved to identify the nation's most esteemed and skilled Real Estate Agents and Brokers with a history of routinely selling homes above market value. Less than one percent (1%) of active Real Estate Professionals in the United States will receive this honor — indeed, the most exclusive and elite level of Real Estate Agents and Brokers in the community.

Jennifer Smeltzer is an award-winning realtor in Kansas City. She specializes in assisting homeowners in the sale of their homes and assisting investors in building their real estate portfolio. "I am thrilled to win this Top 100 award for the second year in a row for selling homes at or above list price and could not do so without all my exceptional clients and their trust. I enjoy working diligently to provide the best service and advocate for my clients. My goal is to ensure they experience the most successful and profitable home sales and investments in an incredibly competitive market," comments Jennifer Smeltzer.

With extremely high standards for selection, only the most efficient and effective Real Estate Professionals among the community are identified for selection among America's Top 100 Real Estate Agents®. Members are selected through a comprehensive multi-phase selection process involving proprietary algorithms using advanced data analytics to assess a broad array of criteria and data for each candidate, including (but not limited to) the Real Estate Professional's total yearly sales volume, notable above market value sales, luxury home sales, efficiency rating for closing sales, lifetime professional experience, client satisfaction ratings, and other notable recognitions, among many other proprietary factors. Based on these criteria, a measure/rating for each Real Estate Professional is established indicating their relative effectiveness in closing high-value sales above market value in comparison to other Real Estate Professionals in their region. Only the Top 100 qualifying Real Estate Professionals in each region will receive this honor and be selected for membership among America's Top 100 Real Estate Agents®. Full award results are available online at http://www.Top100RealEstateAgents.com.

About Jennifer Smeltzer, Kansas City Market Realtor, Keller Williams Platinum Partners:

Jennifer Smeltzer has become the Kansas City Market "Go to" agent, investment advisor, and real estate trainer, leveraging her experience as a successful business owner and real estate investor. She is known for outstanding client service and availability, high tech marketing techniques, consistent communication, skilled negotiator and personal touches. She has assisted countless clients with selling, buying, and investing in Kansas and Missouri, including Kansas City, Lee's Summit, Olathe, Overland Park, Leawood, Raymore, Blue Springs, Grandview and beyond. https://kansascityrealtor.kw.com/

