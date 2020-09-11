Jennifer Schmitz Elected Emergency Nurses Association 2021 President-Elect

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voting members of Emergency Nurses Association selected Jennifer Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC, as the association's 2021 president-elect.

Schmitz, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, has deep roots in emergency health care that stem from becoming an EMT at the age of 16. Today, with 20 years of emergency nursing experience, she is the Interim Chief Nursing Officer for Southern Maine Health Care. Schmitz is currently in the final year of her three-year term on the ENA Board of Directors.

"Being elected into the president-elect position is one of the greatest honors of my career thus far. I am grateful to have been selected by the members to lead the organization as we continue to advance emergency nursing. I am looking forward to our future and what we will accomplish together," said Schmitz.

Following her year as president-elect, Schmitz will serve as ENA president in 2022.

Voters in the 2020 ENA National Election also made their selections for a new secretary/treasurer, and to fill seats on the ENA board and Nominations and Elections Committee.

Secretary/Treasurer:

Terry Foster , MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN, of Kentucky

Board of Directors:

Steven Jewell , BSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, of Texas

, BSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, of Dustin Bass , MHA, BSN, RN, CEN, NE-BC, of Nevada

, MHA, BSN, RN, CEN, NE-BC, of Cheryl Randolph , MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, FNP-BC, TCRN, FAEN, of California

Additionally, voters selected three members for the Nominations and Elections Committee.

Region 1 – Tami Wheeldon , BSN, RN, CEN, of Washington

, BSN, RN, CEN, of Region 3 – Benjamin Coe , PhD, RN, CEN, CPEN, NHDP-BC, NREMT-P, PCCN, TCRN, of Missouri

, PhD, RN, CEN, CPEN, NHDP-BC, NREMT-P, PCCN, TCRN, of Region 5 – Dawn MacMullen, RN , CEN, of New York

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

