Jennifer Mannino Joins BRG's Transaction Advisory Practice to Bolster Integrity Due Diligence and Other Areas

PHOENIX, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Jennifer Mannino has joined the firm's Transaction Advisory practice as a managing director in Phoenix. She specializes in intelligence gathering and investigative strategy, overseeing integrity due diligence checks for alternative investment transactions.

With more than 23 years of experience in regulated industries, Mannino focuses on identifying reputational risks, conflicts of interest and unethical business practices that affect new investments and add-on acquisitions. She advises clients on procedures related to organizational background checks and methodologies to validate business relationships and beneficial ownership.

"Jennifer brings over two decades of experience and has impressive expertise in identifying complex challenges and providing smart solutions across highly sophisticated industries," said BRG President Tri MacDonald. "She is an outstanding addition to our Transaction Advisory team as she continues to help protect the integrity of investments and help our clients stay ahead of what's next."

Before joining BRG, Mannino led in-house business units and external consultancy teams that focused on due diligence and investigative solutions and strategies. She has extensive experience across industries including legal, financial, healthcare, pharmaceutical, private equity, real estate, oil and gas, auto and retail.

"Even with the technological advancements over the past couple of decades, it has never been more important for companies to bring in seasoned advisors who can help them fully vet transactions," Mannino said. "I'm excited to offer those services and deliver smart ideas and executable strategies to clients as a member of BRG's impressive team of experienced and diverse professionals."

"Jennifer's long-term relationships with private equity clients have made for a seamless transition into the Transaction Advisory team," said Managing Director Dan Galante, a leader of the Transaction Advisory practice. "Her expertise in integrity due diligence has already helped our clients in their M&A activity."

Mannino was named one of Arizona's Most Influential Women by AZ Media in 2019 and recognized in the "40 Under 40" best of younger business leaders making an impact in the Phoenix area by the Phoenix Business Journal in 2014. She is certified in Prosci Change Management (ADKAR Model) and as a Leading Professional in Ethics & Compliance (LPEC) by the Ethics & Compliance Initiative (ECI).

In addition to her client work, Mannino serves on the Steering Committee for the 2020 Women on Boards Initiative in Phoenix. She previously served as a board member of Arizona's Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) and BioAccel.

