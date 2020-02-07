Jennifer J. Ingmire is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LEXINGTON PARK, Md., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer J. Ingmire is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as the 2019-2020 Top Women Engineer in the field of Mechanical Engineering at NAWCAD.

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) is a part of the Naval Air Systems Command, serving the United States Navy and Marine Corps aviation through research, development, engineering, test and evaluation, acquisition and lifecycle support of all fixed and rotary wing aircrafts. NAWCAD provides a variety of services to the Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and non-federal customers.

Mrs. Ingmire joined the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) as an aerospace engineer at the Naval Aviation Depot Jacksonville in 1995. She transferred to the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division in 2001 as a human systems engineer. In 2003, she moved to NAWCAD as a Mechanical Engineer where she advanced in her career to an Assistant Program Manager for Systems Engineering (APMSE). Previously she worked as a research assistant with NASA from 1991-1995. Boasting a wealth of advanced aerospace engineering experience and knowledge, Mrs. Ingmire has contributed to various publications such as "Ports and Windows on Manned Spacecraft and on Lunar and Planetary Habitation Modules" and "Space Debris: An Engineering Solution with an Autonomous Space Robot." She also co-authored "Teaching in Space," "Optical Port Experiments," "External Servicing Rack for Space Modules," and "Design and Development of Observation and Scientific Windows for Manned and Planetary Modules".

Mrs. Ingmire earned her Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering and her Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Arizona.

To further her professional development, Mrs. Ingmire is an esteemed member of the Women's Initiative Network. She was a team member rewriting the International Instruction for Air-to-Air Refueling (ATP-56). In honor of her outstanding work ethic, she is undoubtedly respected in her field, earning the International Founders Award through ARSAG and a NASA grant in college. Remaining abreast of changes in her field, she maintains a subscription to NASA Tech Briefs and pursues additional continuing education opportunities.

In her free time, Mrs. Ingmire enjoys photography, scrapbooking, and participating in mini Triathlons and Warrior Dashes. She has also been a troop leader for the Girl Scouts of the United States of America since 1994 and a volunteer for the Special Olympics since 1984. She has served as a Board Member of Bay Community Support Services since 2018.

