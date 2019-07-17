+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Jennifer Aviado-Langer, DNP, FNP is recognized by Continental Who's Who

COMMACK, N.Y., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Aviado-Langer, DNP, FNP is recognized by Continental Who's Who for her outstanding contributions in the medical field as a Doctor of Nursing Practice and Family Nurse Practitioner at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.            

Excelling at expert, caring, compassionate, skillful nursing and medical oncology services, Dr. Aviado-Langer assists oncology patients with pre-op evaluations and assists in the optimization of oncology patients undergoing anesthesia and surgery. With over 20 years of experience in the nursing profession, Dr. Aviado-Langer specializes in Medical-Surgical Nursing and Oncology Nursing. Starting her career as an assessment officer and holding dual citizenship of the United States and Canada, Dr. Aviado-Langer has found that nursing demands three key components: knowledge, skill and motivation.

Throughout her education and training, Dr. Aviado-Langer graduated Valedictorian with her nursing degree and certification as a Registered Nurse from George Brown College in 1995 which was preceded by a Bachelor of Arts from Hunter College of the City University of New York in 1989. She then went on to earn her Master of Science in Nursing in 2005 from Monmouth University and her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree in 2014 from Monmouth University. Dr. Aviado-Langer is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) in Family Health and by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) in Medical-Surgical.

To further her professional development, Dr. Aviado-Lander remains a professional member of the American Nurses Association, Oncology Nursing Society, the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and the American Nurses Credentialing Center and the American Cancer Society. 

In recognition of her career accolades, Dr. Aviado-Langer received the Wachovia Bank Scholarship Award in 2004 from the Walter and Louise Sutcliffe Foundation, the Beatrice Renfield Scholarship Award for Clinical Excellence in 2000 and more.

Outside of work, Dr. Aviado-Langer enjoys ballet as she is a graduate of the Royal Academy of Dance.   

Jennifer dedicates this recognition to "my Dad, a breast cancer survivor, who taught me that process is most important."

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jennifer-aviado-langer-dnp-fnp-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300886712.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

