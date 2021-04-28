SMI 11’087 -0.7%  SPI 14’295 -0.6%  Dow 33’985 0.0%  DAX 15’249 -0.3%  Euro 1.1052 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’012 -0.2%  Gold 1’777 -0.2%  Bitcoin 50’581 2.3%  Dollar 0.9141 0.0%  Öl 66.6 1.2% 

28.04.2021 01:07:00

Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., Named to List of Top Data Breach Lawyers for Fourth Year in A Row

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E has been named to Cybersecurity Docket's Incident Response 40. This is a list of the "best and brightest Incident Response legal and compliance professionals in the industry." Ms. Beckage was also recognized in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and is one of only a handful of people to receive the honor more than once.

Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E named to list of top data breach attorneys in the United States for fourth year in a row.

Jennifer Beckage is Managing Director of Beckage, a 360-degree technology law firm with a recognized focus on data security and privacy compliance, incident response, and litigation. Throughout her legal career, she has responded to numerous headline-making, national and international cybersecurity incidents. Ms. Beckage is also a frequent contributor to the global conversation surrounding incident response, speaking at several legal and cybersecurity industry events annually and providing interviews and quotes to national media on topics related to technology and cybersecurity. She is a Certified Information Privacy Professional, United States (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Professional, Europe (CIPP/E) and a recognized Super Lawyer in the Technology Transactions category. Prior to her legal career Ms. Beckage owned and led technology companies and served as an executive of a publicly traded company.

Incident Response 40 is an annual recognition by Cybersecurity Docket, a leading cyber industry media company. Before IR40 was announced, over 45 cyber industry experts, including senior officials from the FBI, DHS, Secret Service, OFAC, FTC, CISA, and more, spoke on data breach matters at the organization's Incident Response Forum. Ms. Beckage kicked off the day's events on a panel discussing the current and future cybersecurity threat landscape. Over 2,000 cyber professionals across both the private and public sectors were in attendance.

"On behalf of the entire Beckage team of dedicated technology and privacy attorneys, I am humbled to receive this recognition for the fourth year in a row. This year, we have witnessed an unprecedented number of data breaches. Working to prevent these incidents and helping organizations stand back up afterwards is my passion. To be named alongside many remarkable cyber professionals is truly an honor," said Ms. Beckage.

About Beckage: Beckage is a women-owned law firm that focuses on technology, data security, and privacy. Beckage attorneys counsel clients on matters pertaining to data security and privacy compliance, litigation and class action defense, incident response, government investigations, technology intellectual property, and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital currencies, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and 5G networks. Beckage has offices from California to New York. Learn more at Beckage.com.

News Media Contact 
Morgan Neal
For Beckage
716-650-5132 
mneal@beckage.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jennifer-a-beckage-esq-named-to-list-of-top-data-breach-lawyers-for-fourth-year-in-a-row-301278504.html

SOURCE Beckage

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Gelingt es Ihnen als Anleger, die besten Dividenden-Aktien zu identifizieren, können Sie doppelt profitieren: von der Kurssteigerung und der Dividendenzahlung. Im Marktausblick morgen um 18 Uhr zeigt Ihnen ein Börsen-Profi, wie Sie die besten Dividenden-Aktien für Ihr Portfolio finden.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Inside

27.04.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: ams - kompensiert Osram einen möglichen Apple-Rückzug?
27.04.21 Lyxor: Thematic ETFs: pitfalls and opportunities
27.04.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
27.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf International Business Machines Corp
27.04.21 Marktüberblick: Tesla nachbörslich unter Druck
27.04.21 Das Warten auf Impulse
23.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando
22.04.21 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie stärker: Trotz Gewinnwachstum vorsichtig - Fortschritten bei Verkäufen - Börsengang von E-Mobilität?
Novartis-Aktie etwas tiefer: Im ersten Quartal weiterhin die Zurückhaltung der Patienten gespürt
CS-Aktie unbewegt: Credit Suisse-Wandelanleihen bringen Milliardenbetrag - Fortschritte bei Abwicklung der Greensill-Fonds
Tesla verkauft Bitcoins: Musk-Tweet sorgt für Wirbel in Krypto-Community
Chinas milliardenschwere Gold-Importe: Was das für Auswirkungen auf den Goldpreis haben könnte
UBS-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Mehr als erwartet verdient - Veränderungen im Management
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Kryptowährungen erholen sich von Einbruch
Tesla-Aktie trotzdem tiefer: Tesla schafft Rekordgewinn im ersten Quartal
ams-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Vertrag mit CEO Alexander Everke um drei Jahre verlängert
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit