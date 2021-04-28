Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., Named to List of Top Data Breach Lawyers for Fourth Year in A Row

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E has been named to Cybersecurity Docket's Incident Response 40. This is a list of the "best and brightest Incident Response legal and compliance professionals in the industry." Ms. Beckage was also recognized in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and is one of only a handful of people to receive the honor more than once.

Jennifer Beckage is Managing Director of Beckage, a 360-degree technology law firm with a recognized focus on data security and privacy compliance, incident response, and litigation. Throughout her legal career, she has responded to numerous headline-making, national and international cybersecurity incidents. Ms. Beckage is also a frequent contributor to the global conversation surrounding incident response, speaking at several legal and cybersecurity industry events annually and providing interviews and quotes to national media on topics related to technology and cybersecurity. She is a Certified Information Privacy Professional, United States (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Professional, Europe (CIPP/E) and a recognized Super Lawyer in the Technology Transactions category. Prior to her legal career Ms. Beckage owned and led technology companies and served as an executive of a publicly traded company.

Incident Response 40 is an annual recognition by Cybersecurity Docket, a leading cyber industry media company. Before IR40 was announced, over 45 cyber industry experts, including senior officials from the FBI, DHS, Secret Service, OFAC, FTC, CISA, and more, spoke on data breach matters at the organization's Incident Response Forum. Ms. Beckage kicked off the day's events on a panel discussing the current and future cybersecurity threat landscape. Over 2,000 cyber professionals across both the private and public sectors were in attendance.

"On behalf of the entire Beckage team of dedicated technology and privacy attorneys, I am humbled to receive this recognition for the fourth year in a row. This year, we have witnessed an unprecedented number of data breaches. Working to prevent these incidents and helping organizations stand back up afterwards is my passion. To be named alongside many remarkable cyber professionals is truly an honor," said Ms. Beckage.

About Beckage: Beckage is a women-owned law firm that focuses on technology, data security, and privacy. Beckage attorneys counsel clients on matters pertaining to data security and privacy compliance, litigation and class action defense, incident response, government investigations, technology intellectual property, and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital currencies, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and 5G networks. Beckage has offices from California to New York. Learn more at Beckage.com.

