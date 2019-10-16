JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in the Baird 2019 Global Industrials Conference

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) today announced that John Linker, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Baird 2019 Global Industrials Conference on November 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. CST in Chicago.

A link to the live audio webcast, along with replay and additional information, will be available on the investor relations portion of the company’s website at https://investors.jeld-wen.com.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world’s largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing facilities in 20 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia. For more information visit www.jeld-wen.com.

