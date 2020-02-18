JELD-WEN Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results and Provides 2020 Outlook; Foundation Set for Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) today announced results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2019, including fourth quarter net revenues of $1.069 billion, net income of $7.8 million, adjusted EBITDA of $89.2 million, earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.08, and adjusted EPS of $0.24.

Highlights:

Net revenues for the fourth quarter decreased 2.1% year-over-year to $1.069 billion, unfavorably impacted by sequential weakness in Australia residential new construction demand and foreign currency

Fourth quarter core revenue growth in North America of 1% demonstrates improving North America residential new construction demand

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter decreased by $16.8 million, or 15.9%, year-over-year to $89.2 million; adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 130 basis points to 8.4%

Cash flow from operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 improved $83.0 million year-over-year to $302.7 million

Outlook for 2020 includes net revenue growth of 1% to 4% and adjusted EBITDA of $450 million to $495 million

"2019 was a pivotal year as we advanced deployment of the JELD-WEN Excellence Model (JEM) across the enterprise and delivered positive productivity, even as we faced significant market headwinds in residential new construction demand in our North America and Australasia segments," said Gary S. Michel, president and chief executive officer. "During the year, we made significant progress with our footprint rationalization and modernization program and launched innovative new products to drive future growth. Our 65% improvement in 2019 free cash flow demonstrates that JEM has enhanced our working capital efficiency and improved our quality of earnings.

"Our fourth quarter results were challenged by continued market demand headwinds in Australasia and operational inefficiencies in our North America segment. While I am pleased that we sequentially improved our North America performance from the third quarter, I'm disappointed that we did not return to margin expansion.

"Looking to 2020, we have visibility to several catalysts that will drive core revenue growth and margin improvement. Demand drivers in residential new construction are supportive of growth in 2020, with improving housing fundamentals in North America and early signs of recovering demand in Australia later in the year. Improved pricing, particularly in North America, will expand margins and allow us to accelerate product and service innovation for our customers. We also have good visibility to cost savings and operational improvements from our healthy global pipeline of productivity and footprint rationalization and modernization projects."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Positive price/cost for the fifth consecutive quarter

Australasia market demand volume headwinds sequentially worse than third quarter

Core adjusted EBITDA margins declined 140 basis points, driven by decreases of 200 basis points in Australasia and 190 basis points in North America, partially offset by an increase of 170 basis points in Europe

Second consecutive quarter of margin improvement in Europe segment

North America margins primarily impacted by windows operations, which sequentially improved from the third quarter

Net revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased $23.2 million, or 2.1%, to $1.069 billion, compared to $1.092 billion for the same period last year. The decrease in net revenues was driven by a 2% decline in core revenues and a 2% adverse impact from foreign exchange, partially offset by a 2% positive impact from acquisitions. Core revenues, which exclude the impact of foreign exchange and acquisitions completed in the last twelve months, were impacted by a 4% headwind from unfavorable volume/mix, partially offset by a 2% pricing benefit.

Net income was $7.8 million, compared to net income of $38.1 million in the same quarter last year, a decrease of $30.3 million. The decrease in net income was primarily due to a higher effective tax rate and lower gross profit from reduced volumes in each geographic segment and cost inefficiencies in North America. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter was $24.1 million, compared to $32.7 million in the same quarter last year, a decrease of $8.6 million.

The effective book income tax rate in the quarter increased to 60.7%, primarily due to a greater proportion of foreign income subject to the GILTI provisions of U.S. tax reform legislation and certain discrete tax items. Excluding the impact of the GILTI tax and discrete tax items specific to the period, the fourth quarter effective book tax rate would have been approximately 27.4%.

EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.08, compared to $0.37 for the same quarter last year, a decrease of $0.29. Adjusted EPS was $0.24, compared to $0.32 a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $16.8 million, or 15.9%, to $89.2 million, compared to the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margins of 8.4% decreased by 130 basis points compared to the prior year. Fourth quarter 2019 core adjusted EBITDA margins decreased by 140 basis points compared to the prior year, as improvement in Europe was offset by core margin reduction in North America and Australasia.

On a segment basis for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the same period last year:

North America - Net revenues increased $19.6 million, or 3.1%, to $642.4 million, due to a 1% increase in core revenues and a 2% contribution from acquisitions. Core revenues increased due to a 2% pricing benefit, partially offset by a 1% volume/mix headwind. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $8.2 million, due to unfavorable volume/mix as well as operational inefficiencies, partially offset by positive pricing.

- Net revenues increased $19.6 million, or 3.1%, to $642.4 million, due to a 1% increase in core revenues and a 2% contribution from acquisitions. Core revenues increased due to a 2% pricing benefit, partially offset by a 1% volume/mix headwind. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $8.2 million, due to unfavorable volume/mix as well as operational inefficiencies, partially offset by positive pricing. Europe - Net revenues decreased $11.6 million, or 3.8%, to $290.4 million, due to a 3% adverse impact from foreign exchange and a 1% decrease in core revenues. Core revenues decreased primarily due to a 2% decrease in volume/mix, partially offset by a 1% pricing benefit. Adjusted EBITDA increased $3.9 million, or 15.4%, to $29.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins increased 170 basis points to 10.1%.

- Net revenues decreased $11.6 million, or 3.8%, to $290.4 million, due to a 3% adverse impact from foreign exchange and a 1% decrease in core revenues. Core revenues decreased primarily due to a 2% decrease in volume/mix, partially offset by a 1% pricing benefit. Adjusted EBITDA increased $3.9 million, or 15.4%, to $29.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins increased 170 basis points to 10.1%. Australasia - Net revenues decreased $31.2 million, or 18.7%, to $135.7 million, due to a 15% decrease in core revenues and a 4% unfavorable impact from foreign exchange. Core revenue growth decreased primarily due to a 14% decrease in volume/mix. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $7.4 million, primarily due to the deleverage impact of volume/mix.

Full Year 2019 Results

Net revenues decreased 1.3% year over year as positive price/cost and contribution from acquisitions was more than offset by significant volume/mix weakness in North America and Australasia

Core adjusted EBITDA margins declined by 80 basis points primarily due to the deleverage impact of volume/mix headwinds, partially offset by positive contributions from price/cost and net productivity savings

Net revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 decreased $57.1 million, or 1.3%, to $4.290 billion, compared to $4.347 billion for the same period last year. The decrease was driven by a 3% headwind from foreign exchange and a 2% decrease in core revenues, partially offset by a 4% contribution from acquisitions. Net income decreased $78.9 million, or 55.6%, to $63.0 million, compared to $141.9 million in the same period last year. The decrease in net income was primarily due to lower gross profit from reduced volume/mix and a significantly higher effective tax rate. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $44.2 million, or 9.6%, to $415.0 million, compared to $459.2 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margins decreased 90 basis points to 9.7%, from 10.6% in the same period a year ago.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash flows from operations of $302.7 million in 2019 improved by $83.0 million year-over-year, primarily due to an improvement in working capital

Free cash flow of $166.5 million in 2019 improved by $65.5 million year-over-year, primarily due to the increase in cash flows from operations

Cash flows from operations totaled $302.7 million in 2019, compared to cash flows from operations of $219.7 million in 2018. The increase in cash flows generated from operations was primarily due to an improvement in working capital and lower cash taxes. Free cash flow in 2019 increased $65.5 million year-over-year to $166.5 million, from $101.0 million a year ago due primarily to the increase in cash flows from operations, partially offset by a $17.5 million increase in capital expenditures.

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019 were $226.0 million, compared to $117.0 million as of December 31, 2018. Total debt as of December 31, 2019 was $1.517 billion, compared to $1.478 billion as of December 31, 2018.

The company repurchased $20.0 million of common stock in 2019; however, the company did not repurchase any common stock during the third and fourth quarters.

Outlook for 2020

Net revenue growth expected to be within a range from 1% to 4%

Adjusted EBITDA anticipated to be within the range from $450 million to $495 million

Full year 2020 projected capital expenditures is expected to be within the range of $135 million to $155 million

"I remain confident in our long-term 15% adjusted EBITDA margin target and believe that 2020 will be an inflection point in demonstrating significant progress towards this goal," said Gary S. Michel, president and chief executive officer. "As our free cash flow continues to improve, we will make disciplined investments, strategic acquisitions, and share repurchases, while also ensuring that we achieve sustained reduction in our net debt leverage ratio."

Adjustments to Previously Reported Financial Information

As previously reported, the statements of operations for the three months and full year ended December 31,

2018 and for the full year ended December 31, 2019 include the correction of certain errors and other accumulated misstatements as described in Note 27 - Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements of our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 29, 2019.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 % Variance Net revenues $ 1,068.6 $ 1,091.7 (2.1 )% Cost of sales 868.2 867.4 0.1 % Gross margin 200.4 224.4 (10.7 )% Selling, general and administrative 158.5 163.7 (3.2 )% Impairment and restructuring charges 4.2 8.0 (47.6 )% Operating income 37.8 52.8 (28.4 )% Interest expense, net 18.1 19.0 (4.9 )% Other (income) expense (0.1 ) (7.4 ) (98.4 )% Income (loss) before taxes and equity earnings 19.8 41.2 (51.8 )% Income tax expense (benefit) 12.0 3.1 290.7 % Income from continuing operations, net of tax 7.8 38.1 (79.5 )% Equity earnings of non-consolidated entities — — — Net income $ 7.8 $ 38.1 (79.5 )% Other financial data: Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 89.2 $ 106.1 (15.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 8.4 % 9.7 % (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a discussion of our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, see above under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Information”.

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 % Variance Net revenues $ 4,289.8 $ 4,346.8 (1.3 )% Cost of sales 3,417.2 3,428.3 (0.3 )% Gross margin 872.5 918.5 (5.0 )% Selling, general and administrative 660.6 734.2 (10.0 )% Impairment and restructuring charges 21.6 17.3 24.4 % Operating income 190.4 167.0 14.0 % Interest expense, net 71.8 70.8 1.4 % Other (income) expense (1.4 ) (34.9 ) (96.0 )% Income (loss) before taxes and equity earnings 120.0 131.1 (8.4 )% Income tax expense (benefit) 57.1 (10.1 ) (667.4 )% Income from continuing operations, net of tax 63.0 141.2 (55.4 )% Equity earnings of non-consolidated entities — 0.7 (100.0 )% Net income $ 63.0 $ 141.9 (55.6 )% Other financial data: Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 415.0 $ 459.2 (9.6 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 9.7 % 10.6 % (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a discussion of our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, see above under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Information”.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In millions) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Consolidated balance sheet data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 226.0 $ 117.0 Accounts receivable, net 469.8 471.8 Inventories 505.1 508.5 Total current assets 1,243.3 1,146.6 Total assets 3,381.3 3,047.5 Accounts payable 295.0 250.0 Total current liabilities 768.8 672.2 Total debt 1,517.4 1,477.9 Total shareholders’ equity 812.1 761.6 Twelve Months Ended Statement of cash flows data: December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Net cash flow provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 302.7 $ 219.7 Investing activities (184.9 ) (284.1 ) Financing activities (6.4 ) (67.5 )

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Net income $ 7.8 $ 38.1 $ 63.0 $ 141.9 Equity earnings of non-consolidated entities — — — (0.7 ) Income tax expense 12.0 3.1 57.1 (10.1 ) Depreciation and amortization 34.2 34.8 134.0 125.1 Interest expense, net 18.1 19.0 71.8 70.8 Impairment and restructuring charges (1) 4.2 8.0 22.7 17.3 Gain on previously held shares of equity investment — — — (20.8 ) Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment 0.6 0.2 2.0 0.1 Share-based compensation expense 2.7 2.7 13.3 15.1 Non-cash foreign exchange transaction/translation (income) loss (0.2 ) (0.9 ) 3.4 (1.3 ) Other items (2) 9.8 9.5 47.5 117.5 Other non-cash items (3) (0.1 ) (8.4 ) 0.3 3.9 Costs relating to debt restructuring and debt refinancing — — — 0.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 89.2 $ 106.1 $ 415.0 $ 459.2 (1) Impairment and restructuring charges consist of (i) impairment and restructuring charges that are included in our consolidated statements of operations plus (ii) additional charges of $1.2 for the year ended December 31, 2019. This additional charge is primarily comprised of non-cash changes in inventory valuation reserves, such as excess and obsolete reserves. (2) Other non-recurring items not core to ongoing business activity include: (i) in the three months ended December 31, 2019 (1) $3.6 in facility closure and consolidation costs related to our facility footprint rationalization program, (2) $3.2 in legal and professional fees relating primarily to litigation, (3) $1.4 in acquisition and integration costs (4) $0.8 in other miscellaneous costs, and (5) $0.7 in equity compensation to employees in our Australasia region; (ii) in the three months ended December 31, 2018 (1) $4.4 in acquisition and integration costs, (2) $2.5 in facility closure and consolidation costs related to our facility footprint rationalization program, (3) $1.9 in other miscellaneous costs, (4) $1.2 in legal and professional fees relating primarily to litigation, (5) $1.1 in costs related to the departure of former executives, partially offset by, (6) $(1.7) of realized gains on hedges of intercompany notes; (iii) in the year ended December 31, 2019 (1) $19.1 in facility closure and consolidation costs related to our facility footprint rationalization program, (2) $15.0 in acquisition and integration costs including $7.1 related to purchase price structured by the former owners as retention payments for key employees at a recent acquisition, (3) $12.9 in legal cost and professional fees relating primarily to litigation, (4) $2.0 in other miscellaneous costs, (5) $0.7 in equity compensation to employees in our Australasia region, and (6) $0.7 in costs related to the departure of former executives, partially offset by, (7) $(3.1) of realized gains on hedges of intercompany notes; (iv) in the year ended December 31, 2018, (1) $76.5 in litigation contingency accruals, (2) $26.5 in legal and professional fees relating primarily to litigation, (3) $10.3 in acquisition and integration costs, (4) $3.9 in costs related to the departure of former executives, (5) $2.9 in entity consolidation and reorganization costs, (6) $2.3 in miscellaneous costs, (7) $0.5 in stock compensation payroll taxes, partially offset by, (7) $(5.4) of realized gains on hedges of intercompany notes. (3) Other non-cash items include: (i) $0.1 in other items for the three months ended December 31, 2019; (ii) fair value inventory gain of $(8.4) for the three months ended December 31, 2018; (iii) derivative losses of $0.2 in the year ended December 31, 2019; and (iv) charges of $3.7 for the fair value of inventory acquired as part of our Domoferm acquisition in the year ended December 31, 2018.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (amounts in millions, except share and per share data) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Net income $ 7.8 $ 38.1 $ 63.0 $ 141.9 Litigation contingency accrual — — — 49.6 Legal and professional fees 2.3 0.6 8.8 16.4 Impact of U.S. tax cuts and jobs act — — — (40.2 ) Change in valuation allowance 7.4 (9.7 ) 7.4 (39.7 ) Non-cash foreign exchange transactions/translation (income) loss (0.1 ) (0.6 ) 2.5 (0.8 ) Impairment and restructuring charges 3.1 5.4 16.2 11.2 Facility closure and consolidation charges 2.6 1.7 13.6 1.9 Acquisition and integration charges 1.0 3.0 10.7 6.7 Inventory valuation adjustment — (5.7 ) — 2.4 Gain on previously held shares of an equity investment (1) — — — (20.8 ) Deferred tax liability write-off associated with equity investment (1) — — — (7.1 ) Adjusted net income (1) $ 24.1 $ 32.7 $ 122.2 $ 121.5 Diluted net income per share $ 0.08 $ 0.37 $ 0.62 $ 1.33 Litigation contingency accrual — — — 0.48 Legal and professional fees 0.02 0.01 0.09 0.15 Impact of U.S. tax cuts and jobs act — — — (0.38 ) Change in valuation allowance 0.07 (0.09 ) 0.07 (0.37 ) Non-cash foreign exchange transactions/translation (income) loss — (0.01 ) 0.02 (0.01 ) Impairment and restructuring charges 0.03 0.05 0.16 0.11 Facility closure and consolidation charges 0.03 0.02 0.13 0.02 Acquisition and integration charges 0.01 0.03 0.11 0.06 Inventory valuation adjustment — (0.06 ) — 0.02 Gain on previously held shares of an equity investment (1) — — — (0.20 ) Deferred tax liability write-off associated with equity investment (1) — — — (0.07 ) Adjusted net income per share (1) $ 0.24 $ 0.32 $ 1.20 $ 1.14 Diluted shares used in adjusted EPS calculation represent the fully dilutive shares for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. 101,628,811 103,183,149 101,464,325 106,360,657 (1) Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS for the twelve months ending December 31, 2018 have been revised to eliminate the estimated tax effect on these items because, due to their nature, a tax effect adjustment should not have been applied. In addition, we have revised December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to remove the impact of certain non-cash changes in valuation allowances which are influenced by the Tax Act as well as future projections of the Company's performance. As a result of these adjustments and the impact of the 2018 revision, three and twelve months ended December 31,2018 adjusted net income as presented herein was reduced by $9.8 million and $48.6 million, respectively, and adjusted EPS for the same periods was reduced by $0.09 and $0.46, respectively. Note: Except as otherwise noted, adjustments to net income and net income per share are tax-effected at an effective tax rate of 27.4% and 28.7% for the three and twelve months, respectively, ended December 31, 2019; and 32.2% and 35.2% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 302.7 $ 219.7 Less capital expenditures 136.2 118.7 Free cash flow $ 166.5 $ 101.0

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Segment Results (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Net revenues from external customers % Variance North America $ 642.4 $ 622.8 3.1 % Europe $ 290.4 $ 302.0 (3.8 )% Australasia $ 135.7 $ 166.9 (18.7 )% Total Consolidated $ 1,068.6 $ 1,091.7 (2.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) North America $ 60.4 $ 68.6 (12.0 )% Europe $ 29.4 $ 25.5 15.4 % Australasia $ 16.5 $ 23.9 (31.0 )% Corporate and unallocated costs $ (17.0 ) $ (11.9 ) 43.2 % Total Consolidated $ 89.2 $ 106.1 (15.9 )% (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a discussion of our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, see above under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Information”.

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Net revenues from external customers % Variance North America $ 2,534.3 $ 2,461.6 3.0 % Europe 1,178.4 1,215.3 (3.0 )% Australasia 577.0 669.9 (13.9 )% Total Consolidated $ 4,289.8 $ 4,346.8 (1.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) North America $ 267.3 $ 279.5 (4.4 )% Europe 116.2 122.8 (5.4 )% Australasia 74.5 90.9 (18.0 )% Corporate and unallocated costs (43.0 ) (34.0 ) 26.4 % Total Consolidated $ 415.0 $ 459.2 (9.6 )% (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a discussion of our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, see above under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Information”.

