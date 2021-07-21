JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Aite Group On Their Sale To Pamlico Capital

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aite Group, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to Pamlico Capital.

Headquartered in Boston and founded in 2005, Aite Group is a global research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry. With expertise in banking, payments, insurance, wealth management, and the capital markets, Aite Group guides financial institutions, technology providers, and consulting firms worldwide. Aite Group also has a rapidly growing portfolio of virtual and in-person conferences that provide insights and opportunities to network with peers.

Pamlico Capital is a private equity firm founded in 1988 that invests in growing middle market companies in North America. Since inception, the firm has invested approximately $4 billion.

Commenting on the transaction, Managing Partner at Aite Group, Sang Lee said, "From start to finish, JEGI CLARITY delivered on what they promised, actually over-delivered. They had an incredibly strong understanding of our market and did a terrific job preparing our Company to be sold, after investing a lot of time and energy into a relationship that spanned four years before we launched the transaction. We valued their advice along the away, far in advance of engaging formally, making our advisor decision an easy one at the right time. Ultimately, within a very tight timetable that we requested, they were able to lead and manage a highly efficient, competitive process, setting the right level of expectations for us and diligently guiding Aite Group through every single detailed step to ensure we optimized our options and maximized our value. The team worked tirelessly during long days, often spending late nights and weekends to make sure all key deadlines and milestones were met effectively. We may have started off the process as a client/banker relationship but ended up building what we believe to be life-long friendships. We could not be happier choosing JEGI CLARITY to guide us through the unique lifetime experience of successfully selling our business!"

About JEGI CLARITY

JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 30+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

Contact: Kelsey Kovachik, Marketing Director

+1 212 754 0710 | kkovachik@jegiclarity-us.com | www.jegiclarity.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jegi-clarity-has-advised-aite-group-on-their-sale-to-pamlico-capital-301338912.html

SOURCE JEGI CLARITY