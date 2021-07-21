SMI 12’022 0.6%  SPI 15’471 0.7%  Dow 34’798 0.8%  DAX 15’423 1.4%  Euro 1.0825 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’027 1.8%  Gold 1’804 -0.4%  Bitcoin 29’053 5.8%  Dollar 0.9174 -0.5%  Öl 72.2 5.1% 
21.07.2021 22:07:00

JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Aite Group On Their Sale To Pamlico Capital

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aite Group, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to Pamlico Capital.

Aite Group, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to Pamlico Capital

Headquartered in Boston and founded in 2005, Aite Group is a global research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry. With expertise in banking, payments, insurance, wealth management, and the capital markets, Aite Group guides financial institutions, technology providers, and consulting firms worldwide. Aite Group also has a rapidly growing portfolio of virtual and in-person conferences that provide insights and opportunities to network with peers.

Pamlico Capital is a private equity firm founded in 1988 that invests in growing middle market companies in North America. Since inception, the firm has invested approximately $4 billion.

Commenting on the transaction, Managing Partner at Aite Group, Sang Lee said, "From start to finish, JEGI CLARITY delivered on what they promised, actually over-delivered. They had an incredibly strong understanding of our market and did a terrific job preparing our Company to be sold, after investing a lot of time and energy into a relationship that spanned four years before we launched the transaction. We valued their advice along the away, far in advance of engaging formally, making our advisor decision an easy one at the right time. Ultimately, within a very tight timetable that we requested, they were able to lead and manage a highly efficient, competitive process, setting the right level of expectations for us and diligently guiding Aite Group through every single detailed step to ensure we optimized our options and maximized our value. The team worked tirelessly during long days, often spending late nights and weekends to make sure all key deadlines and milestones were met effectively. We may have started off the process as a client/banker relationship but ended up building what we believe to be life-long friendships. We could not be happier choosing JEGI CLARITY to guide us through the unique lifetime experience of successfully selling our business!"

About JEGI CLARITY
JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries.  With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 30+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

Contact: Kelsey Kovachik, Marketing Director
+1 212 754 0710 | kkovachik@jegiclarity-us.com | www.jegiclarity.com

JEGI CLARITY logo (PRNewsfoto/JEGI CLARITY)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jegi-clarity-has-advised-aite-group-on-their-sale-to-pamlico-capital-301338912.html

SOURCE JEGI CLARITY

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV

Die Deltavariante des Coronavirus sorgt zunehmend für Nervosität und auch die Inflationssorgen sind weiterhin präsent. Was den Märkten in dieser Woche dagegen helfen könnte erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

 

Marktupdate 20.Juli 2021: Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
13:56 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:40 Meme-Aktien: AMC startet wieder durch
09:44 Marktüberblick: Munich Re nach Zahlen gesucht
09:07 SMI zeigt Reaktion
20.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
20.07.21 Marktupdate 20.Juli 2021: Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV
16.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, easyJet, TUI
14.07.21 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Schweizer Zulassung für Polivy - Japan lässt COVID-Medikamentencocktail zu - Kanada-Zulassung für Phesgo
Kaufchance beim Bitcoin? Wieso Indikatoren einen Aufschwung andeuten
Relief-Aktie fällt: Partner NRx stellt neue Daten zu Aviptadil in Corona-Behandlung vor
ABB übernimmt spanische Roboterfirma Asti Mobile Robotics - ABB-Aktie fester
Roche-Aktie schliesst fester: FDA vergibt für Venclexta-Kombination Breakthrough-Therapy-Status
Novartis lässt im zweiten Quartal Corona-Belastungen mit deutlichem Gewinnplus hinter sich - Aktie letztlich im Minus
Wall Street schliesst erholt -- SMI beendet Sitzung in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Blick in die Zukunft: Wo Bitcoin & Co. in einem halben Jahrhundert stehen werden
Netflix-Aktie tief im Minus: Wachstum stockt
US-Börsen schliessen fester -- SMI schliesst über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit