SMI 10’524 -0.2%  SPI 13’104 -0.1%  Dow 30’089 -0.7%  DAX 13’631 -0.3%  Euro 1.0823 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’546 -0.4%  Gold 1’880 -0.3%  Bitcoin 20’075 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8842 0.0%  Öl 52.2 1.3% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
18.12.2020 20:37:00

Jeffrey S. Borer, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey S. Borer, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Prominent Professor for his remarkable contributions in the field of Medical Research and Education and in acknowledgment for his excellence in healthcare.             

As a seasoned and highly respected practitioner and educator, Dr. Borer has over 45 years of experience in his field and has served in his current position for over ten years. In his current capacity, he serves as a Professor of Medicine, Cell Biology, Radiology, Surgery and Public Health at the State University of New York- Downstate Health Sciences University and as Adjunct Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine in Cardiothoracic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine (where he had previously served for 27 years as Gladys and Roland Harriman Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine).

To prepare for his acclaimed career, Dr. Borer received his baccalaureate degree (in Government) from Harvard and his medical degree from Cornell University Medical College (now Weill Cornell Medicine). He went on to complete his residency in internal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and his cardiology fellowship at the Cardiology Branch of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the NIH, where he also served as Chief Resident Physician. He then spent one year at Guy's Hospital, University of London, in London, UK, as a Senior Fulbright-Hays Scholar and simultaneously as the Glorney-Raisbeck Fellow in the Medical Sciences of the New York Academy of Medicine. Upon his return to the NIH, where he spent 6 additional years as a Senior Investigator, he developed stress radionuclide cineangiography, an achievement which transformed the practice of cardiology, by enabling the first non-invasive assessment of cardiac function with exercise. The development allowed the unmasking of previously unapparent cardiac disabilities and quantifying their functional severity.

In recognition of his excellence in healthcare, Dr. Borer has received several awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Heart Valve Society of America (of which he was the founding president) and Society of Heart Valve Disease of Europe(2014), selection as one of three Legends of Cardiology at the 10th Annual Complex Catheter-based Cardiovascular Therapeutics conference in 2014, the Public Service Medal of NASA, and the Kanu Chatterjee Lifetime Achievement Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Field of Cardiovascular Medicine from the International Academy of Cardiology in 2018, among others. In addition, he has been an Advisor to the USFDA for 43 years, has chaired FDA Advisory Committees for 4 separate terms, is chairman of the biomedical devices subcommittee of the International Standardization Organization (ISO) and, for 24 years, served as a Life Sciences Advisor to NASA.

A respected voice in his field, Dr. Borer has published more than 500 full-length scientific papers/chapters and eight books. When Dr. Borer isn't practicing medicine or participating in research and teaching, he enjoys attending the theater, opera, ballet, concerts and sporting events as well as visiting a museum once a week. He also enjoys daily physical fitness activities as well as spectator sports.

Dr. Borer would like to dedicate this recognition to his wife, Brandi Borer.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeffrey-s-borer-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301196200.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.52
0.81 %
Givaudan 3’697.00
0.79 %
Nestle 102.30
0.71 %
Swisscom 472.70
0.47 %
Roche Hldg G 309.95
0.37 %
CieFinRichemont 80.06
-0.89 %
Swiss Life Hldg 404.90
-1.00 %
CS Group 11.18
-1.19 %
Novartis 80.51
-1.24 %
Part Grp Hldg 998.60
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:18
Vontobel: BRC auf E-Autobauer mit 50% Barriere und nur 6 Monate Laufzeit
06:58
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neuer Rücklauf? / EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanal erneut erreicht
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PayPal sperrt Konto nach BTC-Trades
Novartis-Aktie schliesst höher: Neurowissenschaftliche Pipeline mit Cadent-Übernahme gestärkt - Sandoz erhält in Kanada Zulassung für Hyrimoz
BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Impfstoff auch in Ecuador und Chile zugelassen
BlackRock - wie gross das Potenzial für Aktien in 2021 ist
Wirecard-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Insolvenzverwalter verkauft südafrikanische Wirecard-Tochter - Parlamentarier kritisieren Guttenberg-Aussage
Potentzal? Visa-Chef äussert sich zur Zukunft von Bitcoin
Bitcoin setzt Höhenflug fort: Kurs überwindet Marke von 23'000 Dollar
CS-Aktie fester: Bundesanwaltschaft erhebt Anklage gegen Credit Suisse und bulgarische Kriminelle
Siemens-Aktie schliesst klar im Plus: Siemens erwägt Verkauf der Logistiksparte
BioNTech-Aktie in Rot: EU hätte anscheinend mehr Corona-Impfstoff bestellen können

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Für den heimischen und den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag leicht abwärts. Der Dow zeigt sich im Freitagshandel geschwächt. Vor dem Wochenende prägten Sorgen das Börsengeschehen in Asien.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit