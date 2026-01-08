Jefferies Financial Group Aktie 41758499 / US47233W1099
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
08.01.2026 01:24:57
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $190.89 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $205.75 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $213.46 million or $0.96 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $2.069 billion from $1.957 billion last year.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $190.89 Mln. vs. $205.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $2.069 Bln vs. $1.957 Bln last year.
Nachrichten zu Jefferies Financial Group
|
06.01.26
|Ausblick: Jefferies Financial Group stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.12.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Jefferies Financial Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.09.25
|Ausblick: Jefferies Financial Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)