08.01.2026 01:24:57

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $190.89 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $205.75 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $213.46 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $2.069 billion from $1.957 billion last year.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $190.89 Mln. vs. $205.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $2.069 Bln vs. $1.957 Bln last year.