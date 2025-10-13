Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’497 -0.9%  SPI 17’212 -1.0%  Dow 45’480 -1.9%  DAX 24’241 -1.5%  Euro 0.9308 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’531 -1.7%  Gold 4’018 1.1%  Bitcoin 90’541 -7.8%  Dollar 0.7993 -0.9%  Öl 62.1 -4.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ohne Musk keine Tesla-Aktie? Vorstand erklärt, warum Elon Musk unverzichtbar ist
NVIDIA-Leak sorgt für Aufsehen: Neue Grafikkarten versehentlich enthüllt
Bitcoin-Treasuries im Trend - Bitwise-CIO sieht Kaufzeitpunkt gekommen
Bitcoin berappelt sich nach Trump-Schock - Kurs wieder bei rund 114'000 Dollar
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Jefferies Financial Group Aktie 41758499 / US47233W1099

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.10.2025 03:16:59

Jefferies Addresses First Brands Bankruptcy Concerns, Reaffirms Strong Financial Position

Jefferies Financial Group
41.44 CHF -4.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has released a letter from Chief Executive Officer Rich Handler and President Brian Friedman to clarify its position regarding the bankruptcy of First Brands and its potential impact on Jefferies. The letter aims to dispel inaccuracies and provide transparency to clients, shareholders, bondholders, employees, and other stakeholders.

The leadership emphasized that Jefferies remains in sound financial health, with total equity of $10.5 billion and tangible equity of $8.5 billion as of August 31, 2025. Liquidity is robust, with $11.5 billion in cash on hand. The firm also reported strong third-quarter results, which, if annualized, would reflect net revenues of $8.2 billion, earnings before income taxes of $1.3 billion, and net earnings of $1.0 billion.

Jefferies also highlighted its deepening strategic alliance with SMBC, which recently expanded to include $2.5 billion in new and incremental credit facilities. SMBC has expressed its intention to increase its ownership stake in Jefferies from 14.5% to up to 20%, reinforcing confidence in the firm's long-term trajectory.

The company clarified that the issues at First Brands stem from decisions and actions within that organization, including potentially fraudulent or improper conduct currently under investigation by both its Chief Restructuring Officer and reportedly the U.S. Department of Justice. These developments led First Brands to seek bankruptcy protection.

While Jefferies acknowledges the possibility of financial losses related to indirect investments or legal costs associated with First Brands, it remains confident that such impacts are manageable and do not pose a threat to its financial condition or business momentum. The company believes that recent market reactions have overstated the risks and anticipates a correction as facts become clearer.

Jefferies plans to further elaborate on its performance and outlook during its Annual Investor Meeting this Thursday, underscoring its commitment to growth and execution in a favorable operating environment.