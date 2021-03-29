Jeff Mochal Joins MGM Resorts International as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International today announced that Jeff Mochal has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications. Mochal will oversee the company's corporate communications and strategic positioning, leading issues management strategy and proactive media relations, internal communications and social impact and sustainability messaging strategies for issues affecting MGM Resorts on a global scale.

With decades of experience in corporate communications, Mochal joins MGM Resorts from LPL Financial, where, as Senior Vice President for Marketing and Communication, he led public and media relations, employee and advisor communication, corporate social responsibility, research marketing, new store sales marketing, and crisis and issues management.

Mochal will be based in Las Vegas and report to Ayesha Molino, who has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Public Affairs. In this role, Molino will manage the MGM Resorts' overall public affairs strategy and oversee the company's corporate communications and government affairs programs. Molino will continue to report to Executive Vice President and General Counsel John McManus.

"Jeff is joining the company at a crucial time. His skills and expertise will be invaluable as our industry recovers from the pandemic and MGM Resorts seizes on rapidly growing opportunities in mobile gaming and executes on its goal to become the premier global omni-channel gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company," said Molino. "Jeff's strong background and years of experience defining a corporate mission and strategy as a clear and compelling narrative makes him a valuable addition to this leadership team."

Prior to LPL Financial, Mochal held senior communications positions at McDonald's, ConAgra Foods and Hardee's. At McDonald's, he helped create and lead U.S. and global public relations strategies for the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, Ronald McDonald, Happy Meals, and the "I'm Lovin' It!" campaign.

Mochal holds a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Northern Iowa and a M.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame.

