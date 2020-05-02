+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
02.05.2020 01:10:00

Jeff Cook Real Estate Named Top Workplace in SC for the Second Year

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South Carolina Top Workplaces has recognized 30 companies and organizations in South Carolina as the Top Workplaces for 2020. These companies have been recognized based solely on surveys about the workplace completed by their employees. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization. This includes alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"This is a meaningful award because it is solely earned by the recommendations of the incredible people working in this company. Our culture has always been to make work a family atmosphere and it's an honor to see us in 6th place next to other successful companies in South Carolina." - Jeff Cook

Through an extensive survey, almost 90% of Jeff Cook Real Estate employees took the opportunity to provide feedback on our successful company culture. In Jeff Cook Real Estate's survey snapshot, some positive words employees used to describe the unmatchable company culture were encouraging, family, opportunity, and success. These terms align with the company's core values and act as the cornerstone of the company's rapidly growing success.

Jeff Cook Real Estate is proud to be included in the list of South Carolina's Top Workplaces ranking as number six. The company plans to continue prioritizing their employees and working towards their third consecutive Top Workplace award in 2021.

About Jeff Cook Real Estate
Jeff Cook Real Estate focuses on leveraging each other's strengths to provide exceptional service while maximizing each team member's talents. In a company where entrepreneurship and out-of-the-box thinking are the driving factors of our success, we welcome industry leaders who challenge the norms and are looking to take their business to new heights. To learn more about joining Jeff Cook Real Estate visit JeffCookRealEstate.com

 

SOURCE Jeff Cook Real Estate

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 433.10
2.46 %
Givaudan 3’233.00
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 40.04
-1.01 %
Nestle 101.90
-1.05 %
Sika 159.70
-1.24 %
UBS Group 10.34
-4.17 %
The Swatch Grp 193.15
-5.04 %
CS Group 8.73
-5.21 %
Swiss Re 69.66
-5.53 %
Swiss Life Hldg 341.90
-6.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Das Paradoxon zwischen Konjunkturhilfen und Verschuldung - CME Group
30.04.20
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV
30.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
30.04.20
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
30.04.20
SMI-Schwergewichte machen den Spielverderber
30.04.20
Weekly Hits: Fintech – Beschleunigte Disruption / Goldminen – Verwerfungen als Chance
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
mehr
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re schreibt im ersten Quartal einen Verlust - Aktie klar im Minus
Analyst rechnet nach Corona fest mit einer Rekord-Rally am Aktienmarkt
Ölpreis-Crash könnte böse für ETF-Anleger enden
Shell-Aktie fällt über 10%: Quartalsdividende zum ersten Mal seit dem Zweiten Weltkrieg gekappt
Gilead-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Erste Studienergebnisse zu Corona-Wirkstoff Remdesivir
Verfehlte Gewinnerwartungen schicken Amazon-Aktie in den Sinkflug
Deshalb zeigt sich der Franken zu Euro und Dollar stärker
Bank of America: Goldpreis könnte auf 3'000 US-Dollar steigen - Saxo Bank sogar noch optimistischer
Wasserstoff-Aktien widersetzen sich der Krise: Bei diesen Konzernen lohnt sich ein näherer Blick
Restaurantkette Vapiano steht zum Verkauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht tiefrot ins lange Wochenende -- DAX knickt schlussendlich ein
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX gaben am Donnerstag deutlich nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB