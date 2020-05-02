Jeff Cook Real Estate Named Top Workplace in SC for the Second Year

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South Carolina Top Workplaces has recognized 30 companies and organizations in South Carolina as the Top Workplaces for 2020. These companies have been recognized based solely on surveys about the workplace completed by their employees. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization. This includes alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"This is a meaningful award because it is solely earned by the recommendations of the incredible people working in this company. Our culture has always been to make work a family atmosphere and it's an honor to see us in 6th place next to other successful companies in South Carolina." - Jeff Cook

Through an extensive survey, almost 90% of Jeff Cook Real Estate employees took the opportunity to provide feedback on our successful company culture. In Jeff Cook Real Estate's survey snapshot, some positive words employees used to describe the unmatchable company culture were encouraging, family, opportunity, and success. These terms align with the company's core values and act as the cornerstone of the company's rapidly growing success.

Jeff Cook Real Estate is proud to be included in the list of South Carolina's Top Workplaces ranking as number six. The company plans to continue prioritizing their employees and working towards their third consecutive Top Workplace award in 2021.

About Jeff Cook Real Estate

Jeff Cook Real Estate focuses on leveraging each other's strengths to provide exceptional service while maximizing each team member's talents. In a company where entrepreneurship and out-of-the-box thinking are the driving factors of our success, we welcome industry leaders who challenge the norms and are looking to take their business to new heights. To learn more about joining Jeff Cook Real Estate visit JeffCookRealEstate.com

SOURCE Jeff Cook Real Estate