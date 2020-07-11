|
Jeff Cook Cares Hosts First Annual Charity Golf Tournament and Exceeds Their Goal!
CHARLESTON, S.C., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Monday, June 29th, Jeff Cook Cares hosted their First Annual Buy a Home Give a Home Golf Tournament at Coosaw Creek Country Club and was able to provide safe and reliable housing for homeless families in Nicaragua and Peru. Throughout the past year, the staff and sales agents at Jeff Cook Real Estate have worked to raise enough funds to cover the complete cost of building one home for every sales office, totaling 7 homes. From the tournament alone, Jeff Cook Cares was able to raise enough money to build an additional house bringing the contribution total to 8 homes fully paid for in 2020!
The tournament was originally scheduled for late March but was postponed until it was safe to gather together. Jeff Cook Real Estate was able to prioritize safety for the 18 teams and appropriate social distancing precautions were taken into place throughout the duration of the event. Affluent members of the community and local business owners participated in the tournament to support a good cause. Jeff Cook, CEO of Jeff Cook Real Estate, announced that they were able to exceed their goal for Buy a Home, Give a Home because of the generous sponsors of the tournament.
The winners of the tournament are as follows:
1st Place Team - Coastal Home Solutions
2nd Place Team - Charleston Animal Society
Closest to the Pin - Darin Meny and Bob Moquin with Charleston Home Rental
Longest Drive - Joe Simmons with DR Horton
50/50 Raffle - Michael Sewall
Thank you to the tournament sponsors!
Charleston Home Rentals
Job Impulse Inc
Firefly Vodka
Tabor Mortgage Group
Macon Real Estate Investments LLC
DR Horton - Ab Sanchez
Coastal Home Solutions
Jeff Cook Real Estate (Nexton)
JCRE (West Ashely)
Tabor Mortgage Group
DR Horton - Ab Sanchez
Edward Jones
Lushen - New York Life
LoanDepot - Jennifer France
Concept Builders of Charleston
Summit Rubber Company
Rob Phillips
Mike Nichols
Real Estate Advocates - Elizabeth Mandel
Jeff Cook Offers
Awaken Church
Stone Central SC
Bill Whitmire
Charleston Animal Society
Charleston Paint and Pressure Washing
Soccer Shots
Piece of Paradise Home Inspections
Southeastern Title Company
Garfield Signs LLC - Mitchell
John McKee - Coleman WorldWide
Jetty CS - Jeff Caldwell
Palmetto Family Dentistry
Lowcountry Wraps
Lamar
Conserva Irrigation
Southern Gutter
Adams Outdoors
HWA
To learn more about upcoming Jeff Cook Cares events, visit http://www.JeffCookRealEstate.com or email sponsorships@jeffcookrealestate.com for local opportunities to give back.
SOURCE Jeff Cook Real Estate
