Jeff Cook Cares Hosts First Annual Charity Golf Tournament and Exceeds Their Goal!

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Monday, June 29th, Jeff Cook Cares hosted their First Annual Buy a Home Give a Home Golf Tournament at Coosaw Creek Country Club and was able to provide safe and reliable housing for homeless families in Nicaragua and Peru. Throughout the past year, the staff and sales agents at Jeff Cook Real Estate have worked to raise enough funds to cover the complete cost of building one home for every sales office, totaling 7 homes. From the tournament alone, Jeff Cook Cares was able to raise enough money to build an additional house bringing the contribution total to 8 homes fully paid for in 2020!

The tournament was originally scheduled for late March but was postponed until it was safe to gather together. Jeff Cook Real Estate was able to prioritize safety for the 18 teams and appropriate social distancing precautions were taken into place throughout the duration of the event. Affluent members of the community and local business owners participated in the tournament to support a good cause. Jeff Cook, CEO of Jeff Cook Real Estate, announced that they were able to exceed their goal for Buy a Home, Give a Home because of the generous sponsors of the tournament.

The winners of the tournament are as follows:

1st Place Team - Coastal Home Solutions

2nd Place Team - Charleston Animal Society

Closest to the Pin - Darin Meny and Bob Moquin with Charleston Home Rental

Longest Drive - Joe Simmons with DR Horton

50/50 Raffle - Michael Sewall

Thank you to the tournament sponsors!

Charleston Home Rentals

Job Impulse Inc

Firefly Vodka

Tabor Mortgage Group

Macon Real Estate Investments LLC

DR Horton - Ab Sanchez

Coastal Home Solutions

Jeff Cook Real Estate (Nexton)

JCRE (West Ashely)

Tabor Mortgage Group

DR Horton - Ab Sanchez

Edward Jones

Lushen - New York Life

LoanDepot - Jennifer France

Concept Builders of Charleston

Summit Rubber Company

Rob Phillips

Mike Nichols

Real Estate Advocates - Elizabeth Mandel

Jeff Cook Offers

Awaken Church

Stone Central SC

Bill Whitmire

Charleston Animal Society

Charleston Paint and Pressure Washing

Soccer Shots

Piece of Paradise Home Inspections

Southeastern Title Company

Garfield Signs LLC - Mitchell

John McKee - Coleman WorldWide

Jetty CS - Jeff Caldwell

Palmetto Family Dentistry

Lowcountry Wraps

Lamar

Conserva Irrigation

Southern Gutter

Adams Outdoors

HWA

To learn more about upcoming Jeff Cook Cares events, visit http://www.JeffCookRealEstate.com or email sponsorships@jeffcookrealestate.com for local opportunities to give back.

