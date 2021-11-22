Jeff Bezos Donates $100 Mln To Obama Foundation

(RTTNews) - The founder and former CEO of Amazon Inc. (AMZN), Jeff Bezos has reportedly donated $100 million to the Obama Foundation in memory of recently deceased John Lewis, a civil rights activist from the 60s. In return, the former richest man on the planet wants the Obama Presidential Center plaza to be renamed John Lewis Plaza. Bezos said, "Freedom fighters deserve a special place in the pantheon of heroes, and I can't think of a more fitting person to honor with this gift than John Lewis." This is the largest amount the former President's foundation has ever received. Jay Carney, Amazon's current public policy and public relations chief, was the mediator for the deal as he was also Obama's press secretary. The foundation has not pinpointed the exact way the money will be spent but has said that the cash will provide "the next generation of emerging leaders… the necessary tools, resources, and training needed to be the change they want to see in the world, just as Congressman Lewis did." The foundation built a $500 million presidential center in Chicago which has been riddled with controversies for cutting down trees in a historical landmark. The former President has said, "The overwhelming majority of the community has been not just okay with it, but are hugely enthusiastic about it." The donation to the foundation has come at an important juncture as Amazon is under investigation from FTC on two different lawsuits. The longstanding antitrust lawsuit where the FTC chairperson appointed by the Biden administration, Lina Khan, has a long track record of against Amazon. In another one, the lawsuit alleges that Amazon is using its access to a vast number of buyers to promote its own products keeping the other sellers' products at stake in India, according to Reuters, who reviewed internal documents to reach the conclusion. So the $100 milloin is being seen as a way to stay on the right page with the administration.