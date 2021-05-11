SMI 10’962 -1.5%  SPI 14’065 -1.6%  Dow 34’437 -0.9%  DAX 15’049 -2.3%  Euro 1.0970 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’929 -2.3%  Gold 1’823 -0.7%  Bitcoin 49’968 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9024 0.1%  Öl 67.6 -0.9% 
11.05.2021 15:45:00

Jeeva Introduces World's Lowest Power Wireless Chip

SEATTLE, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeeva today announced the world's lowest power wireless chip for streaming real-time sensor data. Jeeva's Parsair chip consumes 100 times less power than typical Bluetooth and enables many novel use cases previously out of reach due to cost, size and power constraints. The low power nature of this new wireless chip can enable densely deployed sensors to communicate at unprecedented scale.

Jeeva Announces Parsair(TM) World's Lowest Power Wireless Chip

As the demand for "connected things" continues to grow exponentially, low-power radio and battery technologies have failed to keep up with large scale of Internet of Things (IoT) deployments.

"Until now, devices could continuously stream wireless data, rapidly draining their batteries, or could transmit data intermittently to try and stretch battery life." said Scott Bright, CEO of Jeeva. "Parsair makes it possible to truly stream data without draining the battery, which will be game-changing for a lot of different industries and applications."

Jeeva's Parsair chip achieves this breakthrough capability by enabling communication using reflections rather than generating a radio signal of its own. A nearby wireless router transmits radio signals which the chip reflects to communicate data. Since reflecting energy consumes significantly less power than emitting energy, this approach can enable wireless communication with decades-long battery life. Using Jeeva's pioneering technology, the reflected signal is made to look exactly like a standard radio packet in one of several supported radio protocols, making it possible to easily integrate with commodity hardware and existing product ecosystems.

The ability to continuously stream data enables a range of new devices and applications, unlocking potential for low power streaming audio devices, high bandwidth accelerometer sensors, or other highly interactive devices that last years on a small coin cell battery.  The Parsair chip supports data rates up to 1,000 kbps and connected range up to 100 meters, all at far lower power than any conventional radio and with a silicon footprint of just over 1 square millimeter.

In addition to enabling streaming applications, the chip can be used to build wireless sensor networks to solve multiple critical business problems. Applications include consumable product monitoring and cold-chain tracing for both perishable products and vaccines. The chip is being deployed by consumer and medical product customers to enable automated replenishment, inventory management, and asset proximity tracking. "This chip provides low-latency, item-level data from places and things that were never before possible." said Mr. Bright. "It shows the industry that it's possible to sidestep conventional tradeoffs and get fully-featured wireless connectivity at very low power, and extremely low cost."

Because the breakthrough chip has broad applicability, it is first being made available to a select group of customers with whom Jeeva is working closely.

"We're supporting qualified customers to accelerate the development, integration and testing of customized edge-to-cloud connectivity solutions," said Mr. Bright. "We have several reference designs to help accelerate specific custom applications. Our platform and wireless chip are ready for pilot-stage deployment now and we're scaling to high-volume availability later this year. "  

To learn more about Jeeva's Parsair technology contact info@jeevawireless.com

Address: 4000 15th Ave NE, Suite 300, Seattle, WA 98195 
Website: https://www.jeevawireless.com 
Phone: 206-414-9665 
Media Contact: Kristofer Hunt
Email: 309674@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeeva-introduces-worlds-lowest-power-wireless-chip-301288681.html

SOURCE Jeeva Wireless Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:08 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:03 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG
09:46 Vontobel: derimail - 8.25% p.a. auf Minenbetreiber mit 55% Barriere
08:46 SMI legt wieder den Rückwärtsgang ein
10.05.21 Marktüberblick: adidas sprintet davon
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
07.05.21 Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments

Worin bestehen die Chancen und das Potential von aktiv verwalteten Krypto-Anlagen? Heute zu Gast ist Dr. Mattia L. Rattaggi – Verwaltungsratspräsident der FiCAS AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke warum eine aktive Verwaltung im jetzigen Krypto-Umfeld für Anlegerinnen und Anleger eine wichtige Rolle spielt. Ob die Schweiz, weiterhin ihre Pionierrolle als Krypto-Nation halten kann und warum man nicht den Fehler begehen sollte von Bitcoin & Co zu sprechen, darüber berichtet Dr. Mattia Rattaggi weiter.

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bill Gates und Frau Melinda getrennt: Der Zusammenhang zwischen den Leerverkäufen der GameStop-Aktie und dem Ehe-Aus des Microsoft-Mitgründers
US-Handel endet auf rotem Terrain -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Ether knackt 4'000-Dollar-Marke
Tesla-Aktie in Rot: Naturschutzbund hat Bedenken gegen Pläne von Tesla für Batteriefabrik
Starke Zahlen: BioNTech verzeichnet kräftiges Umsatzplus - BioNTech-Aktie legt zu
Trading Idee NASDAQ 100: Die Tech-Dämmerung
Mega-Gehalt für Coinbase-CEO Brian Armstrong: Er soll eine Million US-Dollar pro Tag verdienen
Anleger greifen vor Montana-Aerospace-Börsengang wohl zu
Cardano-CEO: Das ist der Vorteil vom Cardano-Netzwerk gegenüber Bitcoin
The Native-Aktie zeitweise vom Handel ausgesetzt: Konkursdrohung laut Behörde nichtig - Aktie steigt kräftig

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit