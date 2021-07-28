Jeep® Brand Extends Gecko Paint Color and Factory JPP Gorilla Glass Windshield to Gladiator and Wrangler

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Gecko, currently available for Jeep® Wrangler lineup, also joins Gladiator palette

New $95 U.S. MSRP Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) windshield with Corning Gorilla Glass offers a tough upgrade for Gladiator and Wrangler directly from the factory

The Jeep® brand is adding the eye-catching Gecko exterior paint color and the tough JPP Gorilla Glass windshield to both the 2021 Jeep Gladiator and 2021 Jeep Wrangler models.

Gecko joins the Jeep palette of vivid, special-run colors, which included Chief Blue and Nacho for the 2021 model year. Available for order on Wrangler since spring 2021 (ordering closes end of August 2021), Gecko can be ordered on Gladiator now until early October 2021.



"Customization is at the core of both Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator, and new colors and equipment allow the customer customization journey to begin at the factory," said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. "Bold colors like Gecko Green give our customers the chance to stand out on the trails, while the tough Gorilla Glass windshield will help them bring their Jeep home unscathed."



The Gecko Green exterior paint option is available for ordering now for a limited time on all Gladiator and Wrangler models and is priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $245.

Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) Gorilla Glass Windshield

The factory-installed JPP windshield with Corning Gorilla Glass, priced at a U.S. MSRP of $95 and available on Sport S, Sahara, Overland (Gladiator), Rubicon and Mojave (Gladiator) models, uses the same chemical-strengthening technology as cell phone screens. The combination of an ultra-thin Gorilla Glass inner ply with a 52% thicker outer ply makes this windshield lightweight, durable, and up to three times more resistant to chips, cracks and fractures from stones and off-road debris that hard-core Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler owners are likely to encounter.

