Jebsen Motors Triumphs For A Record Sixth Year At 2020 Porsche China Dealer Of The Year Award

HONG KONG, Jun 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jebsen Motors is celebrating once again after taking top honours in Porsche's 2020 China Dealer of the Year Award for a record sixth year. Jebsen – who first introduced the Porsche marque to Hong Kong back in 1955 – has been a Porsche distributor in the Chinese mainland for 20 years, beating the odds to report its best annual performance to date in 2020 despite the year's many challenges.

Jebsen Motors' Porsche Centre Hangzhou Westlake set a new record at the awards, winning the national championship to claim the prestigious 'Dealer of the Year' title for the third consecutive year. Jebsen Motors dealerships, Porsche Centre Shenzhen Longgang and Futian, Porsche Centre Guangzhou Tianhe also featured amongst the top-ten at No. 4 and No. 9 respectively.

For the sixth consecutive year, China remains the largest single marketplace for Porsche worldwide, delivering 88,968 vehicles to Chinese customers in 2020 – representing a 3% year-on-year increase despite the challenges of a global pandemic.

Jebsen Motors also received significant recognition for its historic business performance, delivering a remarkable 10,139 cars to the Chinese mainland, Macau and Hong Kong in 2020 – representing approximately 11% of Porsche's total regional sales during this period.

"2021 marks the 20th anniversary of both Porsche entering the Chinese mainland and of Jebsen Motors' first Chinese mainland Porsche showroom. It is an unparalleled tribute to every single member of our Jebsen Motors family that we have been awarded Dealer of the Year for the sixth consecutive year," said Joachim Eberlein, Managing Director of Jebsen Motors. "This honour caps an outstanding 2020 for Jebsen Motors – and with the dedicated commitment of all our colleagues, our robust management and our strategic investment strategy, we expect even stronger growth and continued momentum throughout 2021 and beyond."

The company's continuous strategic investment in infrastructure development led to the launch of Jebsen Motors' Porsche Express City Service Centre Shenzhen Futian this January, closely followed by the grand openings of both Porsche Centre Nanjing Jiangning and Porsche Centre Shenzhen Longhua in March. June 2021 will mark the launch of the new Porsche Service Centre Shanghai Puxi, with Porsche Centre Haining scheduled to open in Q1 of 2022.

Jebsen Motors has fully embraced the challenges of the digital age, spearheading innovation and an omni-channel approach that utilises cutting-edge digital marketing tools. With the pandemic serving to accelerate customers' online behaviour, Jebsen Motors' integrated online-to-offline digital strategy has proved extremely successful – handling more than 140,000 online enquiries in 2020, with around 20% of total sales initiated online.

Jebsen Motors is also dedicated to becoming the industry's best employer – recruiting, rewarding and retaining qualified talent to ensure the highest levels of expertise and professionalism. The company's strong business performance is supported by over 1,100 employees, including 54 Gold and Silver Certified Porsche technicians and Certified Porsche paint technicians.

The company aims to continue enhancing its employees' customer service capabilities with its soon-to-be launched Jebsen Motors Talent Academy. Committed to training staff in customer service excellence, the Academy also partners with recognised local universities to provide mid-level management personnel with the opportunity to study business management. Launching later this year, Jebsen Motors' Apprenticeship Programme will empower fresh university graduates to kick-start their careers with the company.

Jebsen Motors has built an enviable reputation for its premium customer experience, which is based on a total service philosophy. Jebsen is now one of the world's largest Porsche dealers, with 19 Porsche sales establishments across seven major cities in Greater China, including twelve Porsche Centres.

Founded in 1895, Jebsen Group is a leading brand builder and a focused marketing, investment and distribution organisation. A family-owned private company with over 125 years of continuous presence in Greater China, Jebsen is committed to supporting our partners' needs in building market demand, generating sales, and connecting customers across the region. As a strategic co-pilot, Jebsen elevates the value of partnering brands and helps them achieve success.

Under the master brand of Jebsen, the Group has four Core Business Lines – Motors, Beverage, Consumer and Jebsen Capital – and two further established business lines around Industrial and Logistics. Jebsen offers over 200 of the world's premium brands extensive and specialised local market access. Outside the region, Jebsen enjoys close ties with sister companies in Australia, South East Asia, Denmark and Germany. For more information, visit www.jebsen.com, or follow on Sina Weibo (weibo.com/jebsengroup), WeChat (id:jebsen1895) and LinkedIn (id:jebsen group).

