Jebsen Motors Maintains Pole Position as Porsche China's Top Dealership for Fourth Consecutive Year

SHANGHAI, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jebsen Motors has taken 'pole position' in heading Porsche China's Dealership Rankings for a fourth consecutive year. Porsche Centre Hangzhou Westlake claimed top spot in winning the prestigious 'Dealer of the Year' award, with Jebsen Motors Porsche Centre Shenzhen Longgang and Futian coming in as 'runners-up' taking second place in the dealership rankings presented at this year's annual Porsche China Dealer Conference. Jebsen Motors also won five out of the ten Category Awards for best-in-class performance: Dealer of the Year Central, Dealer of the Year South, Best Sales, Best Marketing and Best Management & Strategy.

Topping the dealership league for so many consecutive years recognises Jebsen Motors' continued outstanding commitment to the Porsche brand, its strong sales and After-Sales performance, as well as the company's customer focus and its performance driven culture throughout the course of the year.

"We are delighted that Jebsen Motors has won recognition for yet another year, providing what is a long-standing testament to the tremendous hard work of our colleagues. Achieving this success, once again, in Porsche China's Dealership Rankings recognises our commitment to delivering a unique experience to our customers, our passion in developing our talents and our sustained investment in infrastructure and innovation," said Joachim Eberlein, Managing Director of Jebsen Motors. "These achievements will spur us on to even greater new heights as we introduce ever-more exciting new ideas to even better serve our customers."

Greater China represents the largest individual global market for Porsche - with some 80,108 vehicles sold in 2018, representing year-over-year growth of 12%. In 2018, Jebsen Motors delivered almost 9,700 cars, equivalent to around 12% of Porsche total sales in this region. Jebsen Motors served around 95,000 customers across its ten Porsche Centres in major cities across Greater China.

Jebsen Motors has continuously invested in innovation and services, infrastructure and people. The company's reputation for delivering a premium customer experience based on a total service approach has endured since its relationship with Porsche began in 1955. Today the company, like its new generation of customers, is embracing the digital age. To provide better customer experience through an integrated online-to-offline (O2O) approach, Jebsen Motors has invested heavily in digital marketing. This approach has reaped rewards as in 2018, the company received more than 75,000 online enquiries and almost 20% of its sales were initiated through online channels.

In 2018, Jebsen Group has started to build a new Porsche Centre in Nanjing to meet the growing demands from consumers in eastern China. The new centre will become Jebsen's 11th Porsche Centre in Greater China. To further strengthen its footprint in South China, Jebsen Motors has planned its 12th Porsche Centre in Shenzhen which will open in the second half of 2020. In addition, as Porsche prepares to enter the electric age, Jebsen Motors is actively preparing its after-sales service operation for the launch of Porsche's all-electric vehicle Taycan. The company is training its skilled technicians to provide repair and maintenance services for electric vehicles and is also installing high end charging infrastructure in all of its centres.

Jebsen Motors places high value on talent development, investing over HKD 8 million in talent development every year for the past three years. Jebsen Motors' 1,000-member strong workforce includes 36 gold and silver certified Porsche technicians (as of Jun 4th, 2019), which ensure that the highest technical competence is available at all centres at all time.

"Together with Porsche, Jebsen Motors is always looking for new ways to excite and communicate to our customers in the ever-changing, dynamic markets that we operate in," said Mr. Eberlein. "I am confident that, over the years to come, Jebsen Motors will continue to stay ahead and further ignite and grow the passion of customers in this most dynamic times."

About Jebsen Group

Founded in 1895, Jebsen Group is a focused marketing, distribution, and investment organisation. With a long, unique established presence and deep understanding of Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, the Jebsen Group is committed to supporting our partners' needs in building market demand, generating and supporting sales, and serving as an important link to customers throughout the region. Under the unified master brand of Jebsen, the Group has six Business Lines including Beverage, Consumer, Industrial, Motors, Logistics and Jebsen Capital. Jebsen offers some 200 of the world's leading products extensive local market access with a high degree of specialisation. Outside the region, the Jebsen Group enjoys close ties with sister companies in Australia, South East Asia, Denmark and Germany. For more information, visit www.jebsen.com, or follow us on Sina Weibo (weibo.com/jebsengroup), WeChat (id: jebsen1895) and LinkedIn (id: jebsen group).

