Jean-Yves Duclos tables Supplementary Estimates (B), 2020-21

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government is further investing in measures to address COVID-19 and ensure Canadians have the economic support they need.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board of Canada tabled the Supplementary Estimates (B), 2020–21 in the House of Commons.

The Supplementary Estimates (B), 2020–21 present a total of $79.2 billion in budgetary spending, including $20.9 billion to be voted on by Parliament and $58.3 billion in forecast statutory expenditures. Of these amounts, roughly $15 billion of the voted requirements and $57 billion of the additional statutory forecasts are for the Government's response to the public health, social and economic impact on Canadians of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The voted spending in these Estimates for emergency responses to the COVID-19 pandemic would go to medical research, vaccine development, purchases of personal protective gear, medical equipment and supplies, and for economic responses to the pandemic. These latter include support for small and medium-sized businesses, salary top-ups for essential workers, and funding for provinces and territories to safely restart their economies and bring students back to school.

"Our Government has a responsibility to ensure Canadians have the support they need in this time of crisis, and to promote economic recovery and prosperity going forward. We do this by investing in critical health care and supporting the safe restart of our economy. Our spending plans will help Canada thrive and succeed."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board

The Supplementary Estimates present information on additional spending requirements which were either not sufficiently developed in time for inclusion in the Main Estimates or have subsequently been refined to account for developments in programs and services.

Voted expenditures are approved annually by Parliament, and the authorization they provide to spend funds expires at the end of the fiscal year. Statutory expenditures are authorized through specific legislation and reported in the Estimates for information.

The Supplementary Estimates (B), 2020–21 include $79.2 billion in planned budgetary spending, of which $58.3 billion is already authorized through legislation.

include in planned budgetary spending, of which billion is already authorized through legislation. These estimates also provide information in support of voted budgetary expenditures in the amount of $20.9 billion for a total of $152.8 billion in 2020–21.

for a total of in 2020–21. The Supplementary Estimates (B), 2020–21 are the second of three Supplementary Estimates planned for this fiscal year.

