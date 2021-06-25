SMI 12’000 0.1%  SPI 15’420 0.1%  Dow 34’478 0.8%  DAX 15’608 0.1%  Euro 1.0949 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’121 0.0%  Gold 1’778 0.2%  Bitcoin 29’576 -6.9%  Dollar 0.9175 -0.1%  Öl 76.0 0.6% 

25.06.2021 21:00:00

Jean-François Côté appointed interim President and Scientific Director of the Montreal Clinical Research Institute

MONTREAL, June 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Dr. Pierre Duplessis, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Montreal Clinical Research Institute (IRCM), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jean-François Côté as interim President and Scientific Director of the IRCM, as of July. This nomination follows the departure of Dr. Max Fehlmann who led the Institute for the last few years. "I would like to sincerely thank Dr. Fehlmann for his contribution to the IRCM and emphasize his determination to make changes when they were required."

Dr. Côté has been a researcher at the Institute for 16 years where he leads the Cytoskeleton Organisation and Cell Migration Research Unit and is recognized worldwide for his work on metastases. He practices as a Full IRCM Professor and cumulates the roles of Vice-President Research and Academic Affairs; he is also a Full Research Professor at the Department of Medicine of the University of Montreal, Adjunct Professor at the Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology at McGill University and Research Scholar of the Fonds de recherche du Québec – Santé. Dr. Côté is a graduate of the University of Montreal (Baccalaureate in biochemistry), of the INRS Armand-Frappier (Master in experimental health sciences), of McGill University (Doctorate in biochemistry) and has completed his postdoctoral fellowship at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Research Institute in La Jolla (California).

"It is an honour to have the opportunity to lead the prestigious IRCM. In close collaboration with our researchers and doctors, the executive team, our students, postdoctoral fellows, as well as all the dedicated employees of the IRCM, we will work together to bring our Institute to new summits," mentions Dr. Côté.

"We have collaborated on many mandates, and we admire his vision, his determination to find innovative solutions and his complete devotion to the Institute. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish Dr. Côté much success and assure him of our unwavering support," says Dr. Duplessis.

About the Montreal Clinical Research Institute (IRCM)
Founded in 1967, the Montreal Clinical Research Institute is a non-profit organization that conducts basic and clinical biomedical research in addition to training high-level scientists in an innovative technological environment. The Institute brings together 425 people in over 30 laboratories working in the fields of virology, immunology, cancer, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases (diabetes, cholesterol and obesity), systems biology and medicinal chemistry. The IRCM also runs research clinics specializing in hypertension, nutrition and diabetes as well as a Research Centre on Rare and Genetic Diseases in Adults. The IRCM is affiliated with Université de Montréal and associated with McGill University. The clinic is affiliated with the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM). The IRCM receives support from the ministère de l'Économie, de la Science et de l'Innovation du Québec. For information, please visit: ircm.qc.ca

SOURCE Institut de recherches cliniques de Montréal

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:32 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
15:01 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
11:05 Lyxor: Sind grüne Anleihen einen Aufpreis wert?
10:14 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
08:19 SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
05:51 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abwärtskorrektur beendet? / EUR/USD – Weiter am 200er-EMA
24.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Leonteq AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
24.06.21 Marktüberblick: Brenntag nach Zukauf gesucht
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie höher: Tochter Genentech erhält FDA-Notfallzulassung für Actemra
ABB prüft offenbar Abspaltung der Sparte Prozessautomation
UBS und CS betroffen: USA startet offenbar Kartellverfahren gegen Banken in Archegos-Fall
Harter Wettkampf zwischen NIO und Tesla - doch die wahren Konkurrenten könnten erst noch kommen
Vifor-Aktie in Rot: Vifor Pharma wechselt CEO per Mitte August aus
Tecan-Aktie klettert zweistellig: Tecan kauft US-Medizingerätehersteller Paramit für 1 Milliarde Dollar
Warren Buffett hat seit 2006 die Hälfte seines Vermögens gespendet
Apple, Alphabet, Amazon & Co.: Mit diesen Aktien kann man sich laut Bernstein-Analyst vor Inflation schützen
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen stärker -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich wenig verändert
Credit Suisse-Aktie klettert: CS will laut Insidern mit Umbau Angriffsfläche verringern

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit