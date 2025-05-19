Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’296 -0.3%  SPI 16’881 -0.1%  Dow 42’655 0.8%  DAX 23’745 -0.1%  Euro 0.9394 0.5%  EStoxx50 5’388 -0.7%  Gold 3’244 1.3%  Bitcoin 85’861 -3.5%  Dollar 0.8335 -0.5%  Öl 64.9 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: NVIDIA setzt auf US-Produktion - KI-Chips künftig weniger aus Taiwan
Sunrise-Aktie höher: Stabiler Betriebsgewinn trotz Umsatzrückgang
Entschädigung? UBS führt mit geschädigten "Struki"-Kunden Gespräche - Aktie schwächer
Ryanair-Aktie klettert trotzdem auf Rekordhoch: Gewinnrückgang im Geschäftsjahr 2024/2025 - steigende Ticketpreise erwartet
Stadler-Aktie fester: Auftrag aus Schweden für sieben Flirt-Züge
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

JDE Peet's B.V. Bearer and Registered Shs Aktie 55007591 / NL0014332678

Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.05.2025 14:00:00

JDE Peet’s share buyback periodic update May 19, 2025

JDE Peet's B.V. Bearer and Registered Shs
22.50 EUR -0.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, May 19, 2025

JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s leading pure-play coffee and tea company, today announced that it has repurchased 21,909 shares in the period from May 12, 2025 up to and including May 16, 2025.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 22.08 per share for a total consideration of EUR 0.5 million. These repurchases were made as part of the EUR 250 million share buyback programme announced on March 3, 2025.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 3,622,662 ordinary shares for a total consideration of EUR 67.5 million. More details on the progress of the buyback programme are available here.

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(3) of the EU Regulation 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programmes. 

# # #

Enquiries

Media
Khaled Rabbani
+31 20 558 1735
Media@JDEPeets.com

Investors & Analysts
Robin Jansen
+31 6 1594 4569
IR@JDEPeets.com

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet’s is the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,400 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 markets, with a portfolio of over 50 brands including L’OR, Peet’s, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2024, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of EUR 8.8 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.jdepeets.com.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu JDE Peet's B.V. Bearer and Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten