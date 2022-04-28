Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’056 0.0%  SPI 15’520 0.3%  Dow 33’511 0.6%  DAX 13’980 1.4%  Euro 1.0207 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’777 1.1%  Gold 1’885 0.0%  Bitcoin 38’357 0.9%  Dollar 0.9722 0.3%  Öl 106.8 1.5% 
28.04.2022 18:00:00

JDE Peet’s announces changes to the composition of its Board of Directors

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, 28 April 2022

JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s leading pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue, today announced that, following the decision of Mr. Gerhard Pleuhs to step down from JDE Peet’s’ Board of Directors (the Board) at the closing of the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 11 May 2022, the Board proposes the appointment of Mr. Jeroen Katgert as non-executive member of the Board. The appointment of Jeroen Katgert is subject to the approval by the general meeting which will be tabled on the agenda of the first general meeting following the 2022 AGM. Until then, Jeroen will temporarily fill-in the vacancy on the Board as a stand-in non-executive member of the Board from 11 May 2022 until the aforementioned anticipated approval.

The Board wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation to Gerhard Pleuhs for his valuable contribution to the company over the years that he has been actively involved in the continued growth and success of the company.

Mr. Jeroen Katgert (1968), Dutch, has been the Senior Vice President Finance, Mondelez Europe since May 2018. Jeroen joined Mondelez Europe in 2008 and held various leadership positions at Mondelez, including Vice President Commercial and FP&A, Vice President Finance Coffee Europe and Vice President Finance "Project One Europe”. Prior to joining Mondelez, he spent 16 years at Unilever in a variety of roles, including Vice President Finance Unilever, Supply Chain Europe and Finance Director M&A and Treasury.

# # #

Enquiries  

Robin Jansen
+31 20 55 81212
IR@JDEPeets.com

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet’s is the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,500 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 markets, with a portfolio of over 50 brands including L’OR, Peet’s, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2021, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of EUR 7 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 19,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.jdepeets.com.

