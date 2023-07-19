Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
JDE Peet's B.V. Bearer and Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 55007591 / ISIN: NL0014332678]
19.07.2023 08:00:00

JDE Peet’s accelerates its sustainability agenda with a breakthrough paper pack for soluble coffee

JDE Peet's B.V. Bearer and Registered Shs
PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, 19 July 2023

JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s leading pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue, today announced its intention to launch a new paper pack for its soluble coffee ranges.

This new paper pack solution, the first of its kind in the coffee market, will be recyclable. It is designed to create a more sustainable ecosystem in the soluble coffee market by incentivising the reuse of existing glass jars and tin formats. Moreover, the coffee from this new paper pack will generate the lowest carbon footprint within the existing range of JDE Peet’s products.

Fabien Simon, CEO of JDE Peet’s, commented: "This is an important step in driving the sustainability agenda of our company and yet another sign of our leadership in innovation. We know that reducing packaging and promoting recyclability and reusability are increasing consumer needs. By providing more sustainable solutions within soluble coffee, one of the world’s most beloved and consumed beverages, we can maximise our positive contribution in decarbonising our own portfolios and the coffee market as a whole.”

JDE Peet’s is working to reduce the amount of packaging material and associated carbon emissions, used in both manufacturing, transport, and end-of-life disposal. This innovative new paper pack directly supports the company’s effort of minimising its carbon footprint across its entire value chain and its goal of moving towards 100% of packaging designed to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2030. In line with this, in 2022, JDE Peet’s set targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce emissions across scopes 1, 2 and 3.

This new range will be available in selected markets across multiple brands of JDE Peet’s’ portfolio as of 2024.

Enquiries

Media
Will Hummel
+31 6 391 77 280
Media@JDEPeets.com

Investors & Analysts
Robin Jansen
+31 20 55 81212
IR@JDEPeets.com

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet’s is the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,200 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 markets, with a portfolio of over 50 brands including L’OR, Peet’s, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2022, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of EUR 8.2 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 20,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.jdepeets.com.

Attachments


