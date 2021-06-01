JDDJ Kicks off 6.18: "One-Hour Delivery" Accelerates Mid-Year Shopping Festival

SHANGHAI, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced that JDDJ, Dada's on-demand retail platform, has officially launched 6.18 Mid-Year Shopping Festival. Leveraging JDDJ's capacities for online and offline integration and Dada Now's on-demand delivery network, the on-demand shopping experience of "online ordering and home delivery within one hour" would become a new driving force for this year's festival.

This year's JDDJ 6.18 Mid-Year Shopping Festival, called Better Life Festival, begins from June 1st to June 20th. The festival features faster delivery service and more product categories. And one-hour shopping and home delivery service has covered a variety of categories such as fresh food, FMCG, mobile phones and digital products, maternal and baby products, medicine, personal care and cosmetics, as well as summer and seasonal goods.

Moreover, Dada Group has further deepened strategic cooperation with JD.com in this March and it will better fulfill demands for local on-demand retail and its delivery on JD. In the 6.18 Grand Promotion, JD.com built the special omni-channel section based on its citywide shopping and JD Supermarket one-hour delivery service. JDDJ and JD.com collaborated with offline stores and brand owners to create a "one-hour shopping ecosystem", covering 1,400 counties and cities in China, so that more consumers can enjoy the online shopping carnival.

JDDJ first piloted its One-Hour Livestreaming E-commerce service in 2020 and has expanded its service to JD's livestreaming channel since this year. During the 6.18 festival, the platform would partner with nearly 50 supermarket chains such as CR Vanguard and Huaguan, and leading FMCG brands such as P&G, Yihai Kerry, Yili, and Liby, to launch nearly 100 local livestreaming events, covering over 10,000 offline stores. On June 16th, the seventh anniversary of Dada Group, JDDJ will invite famous TV hosts and celebrities to its broadcasting room, and launch a six-hour livestreaming show with a full-category promotion.

As JDDJ extended its service to more lower-tier cities in China, more users would enjoy on-demand shopping experience at this year's event. Lower-tier market has become a key growth driver in sales for JDDJ and "City Strategy" is an exclusive marketing campaign hosted by JDDJ for the lower-tier cities. In the 6.18 promotion, "City Strategy" will launch in 35 cities, including Baotou in Inner Mongolia, Qujing in Yunnan, and Zunyi in Guizhou. While bringing online users to offline stores through targeted marketing, it promotes on-demand consumption and sales growth in the lower-tier market.

Meanwhile, Dada Now, the on-demand delivery platform of Dada Group, takes advantage of its efficient and flexible delivery network to help e-commerce platforms including JD.com fulfill demands for delivery during the promotion periods. The platform provides JDDJ and retailers with efficient, stable, and professional on-demand delivery services, covering various scenarios and categories. Besides, to cope with the hot season in June, Dada Now has deepened cooperation with offline stores and brands in rider stations, which are equipped with seats, drinking water, heatstroke drugs, anti-epidemic materials, and phone chargers, especially for the delivery riders. Rider caring activities such as high-temperature care, rider stations, and offline seminars, would be held by Dada Now in support of delivery service during the grand promotion.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

