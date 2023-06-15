Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
JD Martin Names Kelly Johns RVP of Houston Region

Latest addition continues to expand and broaden firm's existing leadership pipeline

HOUSTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baker, CEO/President, of JD Martin is pleased to announce Kelly Johns has joined the company as Regional Vice President for the Houston Region, effective June 15, 2023.

Kelly Johns, JD Martin - RVP of Houston Region (PRNewsfoto/JD Martin Co.)

JD Martin Names Kelly Johns RVP of Houston Region continuing to expand firm's existing leadership pipeline

"Kelly has a deep understanding of how our customer needs, distributors and manufacturers all fit together" said Matt Garavaglia, EVP of Texas and Oklahoma. "His background means he understands how to present solutions that create real value for our customers. His sales leadership made him a great choice to lead the Houston Market."

Kelly Johns said, "I'm honored for the opportunity to continue to develop my career at JD Martin." Johns added, "I really look forward to working with the entire JDM team, our world-class manufacturers and distributors. It is exciting to be part of such a great company and to be able to use my previous electrical distribution and contractor experience to help lead our successful efforts in the Houston area."

As a Texas native, Johns has developed a strong reputation and service background in the electrical market. He brings a solid leadership and a sales focused approach that was developed from his deep experience while employed in electrical distribution, contractor and manufacturer roles.

Johns earned a B.A. from Texas Christian University. During his college career, Kelly was a student athlete and pitched for the Horned Frogs for four years.

ABOUT JD MARTIN:

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. For more than 68 years, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, waste water treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 16 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, The Carolinas, Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee. To learn more about JD Martin click here.

Contact:
Greg BakerCEO/President
gbaker@jdmartin.com

JD Martin Company, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/JD Martin Co.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jd-martin-names-kelly-johns-rvp-of-houston-region-301852693.html

SOURCE JD Martin Co.

