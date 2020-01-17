JD.com announces new commitments with partners at CES

BEIJING, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JD.com announces new commitments with key brand partners at Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's largest consumer electronics show. Strengthening the partnership through new commitments includes:

Consumer to Manufacturer (C2M) products

As one of the first brands to partner with JD on C2M in China, HP cooperated with JD successfully in the gaming PC segment. In 2015, HP launched its Gaming Brand OMEN and successfully introduced the OMEN Gaming PC series, now JD is officially HP's "Best WW partner for OMEN by HP Growth" in 2019, HP and JD plan to launch 100 C2M products in the next two years.

Trial experiences to target Office 365 users

JD and Microsoft China will promote a trial experience to target Office 365 users. The two companies have been partnering closely during the recent years to bring the omnichannel retail experience to Chinese users and have launched the Microsoft Re-imagined Retail at JD's Retail Experience shops in the cities including Wuhan, Suzhou and Meizhou.

US $800 million in sales over the next three years

JD and Kingston start a new milestone through beginning a second 10-year partnership following years of successful cooperation beginning in 2009. The two companies are targeting US $800 million in sales over the next three years.

Worldwide Most Valuable Partner

JD is named Western Digital's "Worldwide Most Valuable Partner" for 2019, and both parties strengthen cooperation. JD and Western Digital cooperate strategically in tailored products, supply chain and marketing solutions, which helped Western Digital gain significant sales growth.

Tao Ren, General Manager of JD Computers and Digital Products said: "We are proud to make these new commitments which can only be brought about through strong partnerships forged in trust. We are pleased to partner with the world's leading consumer electronics brands to bring the best they have to offer over 330 million Chinese consumers."

During this past Single's Day sales period, JD launched "JD E-SPACE", a custom-built, 50,000-square-meter shopping destination in Chongqing, China, which provides experiential shopping through integrating fun, technology and convenience for consumers. At the store, customers can get their hands on the products displayed during CES, including the new Microsoft Surface Pro 7 launched in November and the Surface Laptop 3 launched in December, 2019.

SOURCE JD.com