18.01.2020 17:00:00

JCI Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Technical Equipment Co. Inc., Creating Even Greater Ability to Meet Customer Needs with Wider Assortment of Products

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Jan. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JCI Industries, Inc., a leading regional provider of mechanical and electrical solutions for industrial and water and wastewater markets, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Technical Equipment Co. Inc., a leading supplier of liquid and dry process equipment.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Chip Toth, President and CEO of JCI, said the combination of the two companies will mean better solutions for customers of both firms.

"For nearly 40 years, TEC has been giving its customers an excellent combination of liquid and dry-process equipment," said Toth. "They have built a reputation for providing excellent service and application expertise, and being a one-stop shop to help customers with their processing needs. We are delighted to welcome them to JCI, itself a firm that has been providing customers with valued services for nearly 45 years."

Toth said the combination strengthens JCI's overall position as the leading distributor in the industrial and municipal markets in Western Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Northwest Arkansas and adds significant product lines such as SPX Lightnin Mixers, Cuno filters, Evoqua and Zenith pumps. Toth also said the acquisition enables JCI to broaden its strategic supply to include dry processing capabilities with such well-known commercial product lines as BinMaster, Sweco, VAC-U-MAX and Vibra Screw, among others.

"This combination demonstrates the commitment we have to both companies' customers as well as to our manufacturing partners," said Toth. "Our sales and engineering teams already are leaders in our industry and will grow even more with this acquisition."

Jan Hancock, owner of TEC, said joining forces with JCI continues its relentless focus on customer satisfaction that began with the company's founding in 1981.

"I'm excited that our high-quality products will now be available to an even larger customer base as part of JCI, which has built an outstanding reputation in the industry," said Hancock, who moved onto new opportunities when the acquisition closed. "We have worked hard on delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers across a wide array of products. Our combination with JCI will ensure the expanded JCI continues to focus on product excellence while increasing its customer base."

Toth said the combined company will continue to use both the JCI and TEC brands to reinforce customer loyalty.

About JCI Industries, Inc.
JCI Industries, Inc., is the leading regional provider of electrical and mechanical solutions for industrial and water and wastewater markets. Founded in 1975, JCI provides mechanical and electrical equipment and parts, pump and electric motor repair, equipment packaging, fabrication and factory-authorized repair services throughout the Midwestern part of the United States. JCI has multiple locations in the region, and its markets include water, wastewater, power, oil and gas, pipeline, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, chemical, food processing and other general industry solutions. For more information, please visit the JCI website.

JCI Media Contact
Chip Toth, President and CEO
816.525.3320
ctoth@jciind.com

 

SOURCE JCI Industries, Inc.

