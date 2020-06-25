25.06.2020 05:20:00

JCET Group Subsidiary Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangyin Changdian Advanced Packaging Co., LTD. (JCAP), subsidiary of JCET Group has received the Texas Instruments (TI) 2019 Supplier Excellence Award. The annual award honors companies whose dedication and commitment in supplying products and services meet TI's high standards for excellence. Recipients are an elite group of suppliers chosen for their exemplary performance in the areas of Cost, Environmental & Social Responsibility, Technology, Responsiveness, Assurance of Supply, and Quality.

TI uses the products and services of more than 10,000 suppliers throughout the world. The "TI Supplier Excellence Award" is the highest TI award issued to their best preforming global suppliers. JCAP is the only packaging and test company in mainland China that is receiving this award for 2019. JCET Group has provided its services to TI for many years, and has established a close partnership. This award is the result of the long term cooperation between the two companies and the recognition of JCAP's continued excellent performance in 2019.

Mr. Jerry Zhang, General Manager of JCAP stated, "It is our great honor to receive this award for the fourth time. The supplier excellence award represents TI's confirmation and recognition of JCAP's Bump & WLP technologies and high volume production services. Being a global leading packaging and testing company, JCET Group always promotes innovation, assures the highest quality, and on-time delivery with advanced patented technologies. JCET Group will continue to concentrate on research, development and innovation to add more high-end packaging technologies to our portfolio, and work closely together with our customers for continuous improvement and excellence."  

About JCET Group:

JCET Group is a leading global semiconductor system integration packaging and test provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

About JCAP

As one of the core business units of JCET Group, Jiangyin Changdian Advanced Packaging Co., LTD. (JCAP) is focused on mid-end semiconductor packaging and test technologies and providing the highest quality service for our global customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1196352/JECT_Group.jpg

