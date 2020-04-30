|
JCET Group Records Strong Performance in Q1
SHANGHAI, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading semiconductor microsystem integration packaging and test provider, JCET Group (SH: 600584) reported the financial results for Q1 2020, ended March 31, 2020.
Q1 2020 financial highlights:
- Revenue was RMB 5,708 million, a record high in the first quarter. On a comparable basis, taking into account the accounting change in revenue recognition, it was an increase of 44.2% year on year (see note*).
- Generated RMB 1,149 million cash from operations, up 579% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 671 million, the free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 478 million.
- Net profit was RMB 133.8 million, a record first quarter high in the past five years.
- Earnings per share was 0.08 RMB, as compared to -0.03 in Q1 2019.
Note*: During the reporting period, we optimized the business model for the purchase and sale of certain packaged products, of which JCET Group no longer bears the general inventory risk on the main raw materials. In accordance with PRC GAAP, both revenue and costs of goods sold were recorded on the net basis and decreased by RMB 803 million respectively in the reporting period. This change had no impact on the company's net profit. Assuming that revenue was still recognized by the gross method (should be recorded on the net basis according to PRC GAAP), it would be RMB 6,511 million, an increase of 44.2% over the same period last year.
JCET Group CFO Ms. Janet Chou said, "JCET Group has been a leading innovator in System in Package, Wafer Level and Flip Chip advanced microsystem integration technologies for years. The ramping up of 5G market segments provided a perfect match for JCET Group's advanced technologies and manufacturing capabilities. JCET Group overcame the impact of Covid-19 and went against the industry trend, with revenues of RMB 5,708 million which was a record high for the first quarter."
About JCET Group:
JCET Group is a leading global semiconductor microsystem integration packaging and test provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.
Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has three R&D centers, six manufacturing locations in China, Singapore and Korea, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)
31 March 2020
Expressed in Renminbi Yuan
ASSETS
31 March 2020
31 December 2019
Current assets
Currency funds
2,667,287,264.14
2,569,393,396.00
Derivative financial assets
180,674.37
4,119,413.24
Accounts receivable
3,004,234,491.07
3,349,731,893.13
Receivables financing
39,363,670.87
67,584,630.96
Prepayments
212,443,068.51
187,863,377.10
Other receivables
9,293,025.43
10,944,727.48
Inventories
2,581,182,782.87
2,730,914,425.68
Current portion of non-current assets
137,458,152.98
137,458,152.98
Other current assets
366,923,222.68
501,350,372.47
Total current assets
9,018,366,352.92
9,559,360,389.04
Non-current assets
Long-term receivables
38,975,986.44
40,222,976.53
Long-term equity investments
966,281,402.61
971,660,594.36
Other equity investments
526,890,056.51
517,049,881.56
Investment properties
98,957,148.36
99,877,458.60
Fixed assets
17,630,171,071.32
17,798,818,045.91
Construction in progress
1,543,924,889.46
1,664,082,709.03
Intangible assets
592,018,291.59
586,737,281.83
Goodwill
2,261,147,119.92
2,213,786,772.01
Long-term prepaid expenses
1,034,770.80
1,256,235.80
Deferred tax assets
122,964,117.85
128,106,315.77
Other non-current assets
738,596.31
934,907.57
Total non-current assets
23,783,103,451.17
24,022,533,178.97
Total assets
32,801,469,804.09
33,581,893,568.01
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)
31 March 2020
Expressed in Renminbi Yuan
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
31 March 2020
31 December 2019
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
6,788,675,448.76
9,098,056,842.77
Derivative financial liabilities
129,247,374.07
160,941,443.47
Notes payable
652,010,110.73
958,145,682.25
Accounts payable
4,024,475,573.16
4,617,703,102.89
Receipts in advance
0.00
112,646,926.13
Contract liabilities
73,173,140.74
0.00
Employee benefits payable
505,569,143.68
586,441,964.86
Taxes and surcharges payable
60,748,543.35
53,226,873.84
Other payables
207,479,982.69
235,425,281.38
Current portion of non-current liabilities
1,841,259,569.03
1,826,772,611.88
Total current liabilities
14,282,638,886.21
17,649,360,729.47
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
3,037,255,169.36
1,584,384,891.47
Bonds payable
1,000,000,000.00
0.00
Long-term payables
1,071,924,846.56
1,215,622,628.92
Long-term employee benefits payable
2,045,009.96
1,405,672.34
Deferred income
327,442,496.71
336,470,799.39
Deferred tax liabilities
176,941,252.41
156,293,450.06
Total non-current liabilities
5,615,608,775.00
3,294,177,442.18
Total liabilities
19,898,247,661.21
20,943,538,171.65
Equity
Paid-in capital
1,602,874,555.00
1,602,874,555.00
Surplus reserves
10,242,039,552.06
10,242,039,552.06
Accumulated other comprehensive income
559,711,303.19
428,946,927.71
Specialised reserves
122,283,975.32
122,283,975.32
Unappropriated profit
365,073,592.09
231,285,970.34
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
12,891,982,977.66
12,627,430,980.43
Minority shareholders
11,239,165.22
10,924,415.93
Total equity
12,903,222,142.88
12,638,355,396.36
Total liabilities and equity
32,801,469,804.09
33,581,893,568.01
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)
For The Three Months Ended 31 March 2020
Expressed in Renminbi Yuan
For The Three Months Ended of March 31
2020
2019
Revenue
5,708,103,216.96
4,514,773,490.97
Less: Cost of sales
4,960,479,797.74
4,148,858,484.70
Taxes and surcharges
8,496,390.50
8,427,302.31
Selling expenses
56,415,920.92
64,459,043.18
Administrative expenses
209,175,100.75
245,961,758.35
Research and development expenses
214,447,183.03
172,776,325.03
Finance expenses
146,866,963.10
247,960,718.09
Including: Interest expenses
153,627,683.35
197,226,529.98
Interest income
8,963,046.00
7,448,691.54
Add: Other income
34,096,572.65
143,267,973.38
Investment income
-1,355,424.01
-1,366,630.50
Including: Income from investments in associates and joint
-1,355,424.01
-1,366,630.50
Loss on the net position hedging (loss is expressed by"-")
-1,677,212.22
0.00
Credit impairment losses (loss is expressed by"-")
4,897,177.94
1,461,773.07
Impairment losses (loss is expressed by"-")
3,476,919.20
3,001,528.85
Profit/Loss on disposal of assets (loss is expressed by"-")
3,595,368.41
-64,624.42
Operating profit/(loss)
155,255,262.89
-227,370,120.31
Add: Non-operating income
129,297.09
472,293.14
Less: Non-operating expenses
5,920,556.72
3,532,845.12
Profit/(loss) before income taxes
149,464,003.26
-230,430,672.29
Less: Income tax expenses
15,361,632.22
-184,374,430.08
Net Profit/(loss)
134,102,371.04
-46,056,242.21
Classified by continuity of operations
Profit/(loss) from continuing operations
134,102,371.04
-46,056,242.21
Classified by ownership
Net Profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the parent
133,787,621.75
-46,516,845.29
Net Profit/(loss) attributable to minority shareholders
314,749.29
460,603.08
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)
For The Three Months Ended 31 March 2020
Expressed in Renminbi Yuan
For The Three Months Ended of March 31
2020
2019
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
130,764,375.48
-212,318,509.95
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
130,764,375.48
-212,318,509.95
Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss
130,764,375.48
-212,318,509.95
Comprehensive income using the equity method
148,427.34
0.00
Cash flow hedge reserve
-2,186,816.98
3,293,829.91
Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements
132,802,765.12
-215,612,339.86
Total comprehensive income
264,866,746.52
-258,374,752.16
Including:
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
264,551,997.23
-258,835,355.24
Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders
314,749.29
460,603.08
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
0.08
-0.03
Diluted earnings per share
0.08
-0.03
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)
For The Three Months Ended 31 March 2020
Expressed in Renminbi Yuan
For The Three Months Ended of March 31
2020
2019
1
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services
6,034,987,407.22
5,409,211,254.94
Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds
222,820,490.19
84,045,680.63
Other cash receipts relating to operating activities
292,911,054.91
166,305,244.26
Total cash inflows from operating activities
6,550,718,952.32
5,659,562,179.83
Cash payments for goods and services
4,225,366,613.14
4,274,933,708.31
Cash payments to and on behalf of employees
958,765,445.26
961,621,785.97
Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges
89,648,853.34
118,435,872.25
Other cash payments relating to operating activities
128,353,850.33
135,377,603.19
Total cash outflows from operating activities
5,402,134,762.07
5,490,368,969.72
Net cash flows from operating activities
1,148,584,190.25
169,193,210.11
2
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from returns of investments
72,000.00
15,900,000.00
Cash receipts from investment income
36,000.00
23,850,000.00
Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other
6,683,773.20
5,781,022.60
Other cash receipts relating to investing activities
0.00
20,000,000.00
Total cash inflows from investing activities
6,791,773.20
65,531,022.60
Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-
677,493,801.79
589,599,854.74
Total cash outflows from investing activities
677,493,801.79
589,599,854.74
Net cash flows from investing activities
-670,702,028.59
-524,068,832.14
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)
For The Three Months Ended 31 March 2020
Expressed in Renminbi Yuan
For The Three Months Ended of March 31
2020
2019
3
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from borrowings
5,930,556,630.68
5,861,598,188.73
Total cash inflows from financing activities
5,930,556,630.68
5,861,598,188.73
Cash repayments for debts
5,748,192,045.98
6,827,205,711.73
Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses
163,937,060.56
301,119,352.01
Other cash payments relating to financing activities
173,393,562.04
432,652,569.27
Total cash outflows from financing activities
6,085,522,668.58
7,560,977,633.01
Net cash flows from financing activities
-154,966,037.90
-1,699,379,444.28
4
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH
22,800,903.29
-20,118,766.71
5
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
345,717,027.05
-2,074,373,833.02
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
1,865,553,082.53
4,206,347,524.52
6
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE YEAR
2,211,270,109.58
2,131,973,691.50
SOURCE JCET Group
