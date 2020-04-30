+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
30.04.2020 10:00:00

JCET Group Records Strong Performance in Q1

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading semiconductor microsystem integration packaging and test provider, JCET Group (SH: 600584) reported the financial results for Q1 2020, ended March 31, 2020. 

Q1 2020 financial highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 5,708 million, a record high in the first quarter. On a comparable basis, taking into account the accounting change in revenue recognition, it was an increase of 44.2% year on year (see note*).
  • Generated RMB 1,149 million cash from operations, up 579% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 671 million, the free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 478 million.
  • Net profit was RMB 133.8 million, a record first quarter high in the past five years.
  • Earnings per share was 0.08 RMB, as compared to -0.03 in Q1 2019.

Note*: During the reporting period, we optimized the business model for the purchase and sale of certain packaged products, of which JCET Group no longer bears the general inventory risk on the main raw materials. In accordance with PRC GAAP, both revenue and costs of goods sold were recorded on the net basis and decreased by RMB 803 million respectively in the reporting period. This change had no impact on the company's net profit. Assuming that revenue was still recognized by the gross method (should be recorded on the net basis according to PRC GAAP), it would be RMB 6,511 million, an increase of 44.2% over the same period last year.

JCET Group CFO Ms. Janet Chou said, "JCET Group has been a leading innovator in System in Package, Wafer Level and Flip Chip advanced microsystem integration technologies for years. The ramping up of 5G market segments provided a perfect match for JCET Group's advanced technologies and manufacturing capabilities. JCET Group overcame the impact of Covid-19 and went against the industry trend, with revenues of RMB 5,708 million which was a record high for the first quarter."

About JCET Group:

JCET Group is a leading global semiconductor microsystem integration packaging and test provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies.   JCET Group has three R&D centers, six manufacturing locations in China, Singapore and Korea, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 442.50
4.68 %
ABB 18.91
0.91 %
Alcon 52.34
0.58 %
LafargeHolcim 40.57
0.30 %
Roche Hldg G 342.45
0.18 %
The Swatch Grp 200.20
-1.57 %
CS Group 9.04
-1.78 %
SGS 2’222.00
-1.81 %
Swiss Re 71.38
-3.20 %
Swiss Life Hldg 348.80
-4.15 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:10
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
08:46
SMI-Schwergewichte machen den Spielverderber
06:08
Daily Markets: DAX – War es das schon? / Geberit – Gelingt ein Trendwechsel?
29.04.20
Conflicting Narratives
28.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, ABB Ltd, Zurich Insurance Group AG
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.04.20
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
27.04.20
Schroders: A look at why insurance-linked securities are largely immune to the Covid-19 volatility
mehr
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gilead-Aktie fester: Fortschritte bei COVID-19-Wirkstoff
Swiss Re schreibt im ersten Quartal einen Verlust - Aktie klar im Minus
Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen: Anleger schieben Tesla-Aktie nachbörslich an
Fed lässt Leitzins unverändert - US-Notenbank zu aggressiven Massnahmen bereit
US-Experte Fauci: Studienergebnisse zu Corona-Wirkstoff von Gilead sehr positiv
Wie die Notenbanken im Corona-Kampf das Spiel der Märkte verändern
Bank Cler: Banking-App Zak soll ab 2021 Wallet für Kryptos enthalten
Microsoft überzeugt auf ganzer Linie - Microsoft-Aktie nachbörslich im Plus
ams-Aktie +24%: Umsatzsprung und Margenwachstum trotz Coronakrise
Bundesverwaltungsgericht: Swisscom muss Gebühren für Datenweiterleitung senken - Aktie volatil

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leichter -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Markt gibt am Donnerstag nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex DAX im Plus steht. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Donnerstag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Auch die Wall Street verbuchte Aufschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB