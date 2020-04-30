|
30.04.2020 10:00:00
JCET Group Integration Turns Loss to Profit in 2019
SHANGHAI, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading semiconductor microsystem integration packaging and test provider, JCET Group (SH: 600584) reported the financial results for full year 2019, ended December 31, 2019.
2019 full year financial highlights:
- Revenue for the year was RMB 23,526 million, as compared to RMB 23,856 million in 2018.
- Generated RMB 3,176 million cash from operations, an increase of 26.6% from 2018. With net capex investments of RMB 2,736 million, free cash flow for the year was RMB 441 million.
- Net profit was RMB 89 million, as compared to a loss of 939 million in 2018.
- Earnings per share was RMB 0.06, as compared to RMB -0.65 in 2018.
JCET Group CEO Mr. Li Zheng said, "JCET Group is gradually realizing the synergy among the companies under the group with a series of integration and adjustment measures implemented. Our portfolio of technologies, capabilities and capacities match the needs of customers and the market more appropriately. JCET Group is working aggressively on advancements in R&D, production and operations and has made significant progress. In 2019, JCET Group gained a profit of RMB 89 million, which is a qualitative improvement compared with 2018. Our achievements are closely connected with our customers' recognition of JCET Group's brand, quality, service and technical capabilities."
JCET Group is an industry leader in the development of advanced packaging technologies, with a comprehensive portfolio of technical products and complete full turnkey services for our customers all over the world. Benefiting from both the semiconductor industry's continued rapid growth and recognition by customers of the company's brand and consistent outstanding quality, JCET Group ranks near the top of the global semiconductor packaging and test industry. With the 5G era ramping up, JCET Group will continue to invest in the development of solutions for 5G communication, mobile terminals, automotive electronics, big data memory, AI and IoT industries, while closely aligning with customers to achieve mutual success.
JCET Group 2019 Annual Report
About JCET Group:
JCET Group is a leading global semiconductor microsystem integration packaging and test provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.
Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has three R&D centers, six manufacturing locations in China, Singapore and Korea, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
31 December 2019
Expressed in Renminbi Yuan
ASSETS
31 December 2019
31 December 2018
Current assets
Currency funds
2,569,393,396.00
4,774,269,922.92
Derivative financial assets
4,119,413.24
1,922,363.72
Notes receivable
0.00
91,323,124.65
Accounts receivable
3,349,731,893.13
2,779,382,584.24
Receivables financing
67,584,630.96
0.00
Prepayments
187,863,377.10
197,362,287.60
Other receivables
10,944,727.48
151,613,133.40
Inventories
2,730,914,425.68
2,273,584,896.44
Current portion of non-current assets
137,458,152.98
124,238,367.69
Other current assets
501,350,372.47
511,684,443.56
Total current assets
9,559,360,389.04
10,905,381,124.22
Non-current assets
Available-for-sale financial assets
0.00
405,909,682.09
Long-term receivables
40,222,976.53
47,130,045.11
Long-term equity investments
971,660,594.36
190,369,225.77
Other equity investments
517,049,881.56
0.00
Investment properties
99,877,458.60
117,526,718.28
Fixed assets
17,798,818,045.91
16,179,209,690.65
Construction in progress
1,664,082,709.03
3,453,861,241.82
Intangible assets
586,737,281.83
635,188,017.08
Goodwill
2,213,786,772.01
2,271,301,559.78
Long-term prepaid expenses
1,256,235.80
772,851.48
Deferred tax assets
128,106,315.77
83,600,496.22
Other non-current assets
934,907.57
137,150,377.86
Total non-current assets
24,022,533,178.97
23,522,019,906.14
Total assets
33,581,893,568.01
34,427,401,030.36
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (CONTINUED)
31 December 2019
Expressed in Renminbi Yuan
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
31 December 2019
31 December 2018
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
9,098,056,842.77
7,128,699,854.55
Derivative financial liabilities
160,941,443.47
137,935,110.87
Notes payable
958,145,682.25
650,097,598.13
Accounts payable
4,617,703,102.89
4,169,887,317.71
Receipts in advance
112,646,926.13
112,808,250.03
Employee benefits payable
586,441,964.86
453,301,515.12
Taxes and surcharges payable
53,226,873.84
109,398,233.53
Other payables
235,425,281.38
362,555,207.79
Current portion of non-current liabilities
1,826,772,611.88
5,280,194,159.04
Total current liabilities
17,649,360,729.47
18,404,877,246.77
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
1,584,384,891.47
2,933,790,044.10
Long-term payables
1,215,622,628.92
329,090,257.01
Long-term employee benefits payable
1,405,672.34
815,921.74
Deferred income
336,470,799.39
269,351,180.54
Deferred tax liabilities
156,293,450.06
165,407,393.44
Other non-current liabilities
0.00
28,904,903.75
Total non-current liabilities
3,294,177,442.18
3,727,359,700.58
Total liabilities
20,943,538,171.65
22,132,236,947.35
Equity
Paid-in capital
1,602,874,555.00
1,602,874,555.00
Surplus reserves
10,242,039,552.06
10,242,498,350.42
Accumulated other comprehensive income
428,946,927.71
181,944,546.61
Specialized reserves
122,283,975.32
122,283,975.32
Unappropriated profit
231,285,970.34
142,622,532.75
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
12,627,430,980.43
12,292,223,960.10
Minority shareholders
10,924,415.93
2,940,122.91
Total equity
12,638,355,396.36
12,295,164,083.01
Total liabilities and equity
33,581,893,568.01
34,427,401,030.36
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Year ended 31 December 2019
Expressed in Renminbi Yuan
For The Year Ended of December 31
2019
2018
Revenue
23,526,279,785.46
23,856,487,366.62
Less: Cost of sales
20,895,116,352.45
21,130,758,310.68
Taxes and surcharges
36,665,583.88
45,921,812.58
Selling expenses
264,828,644.36
285,371,372.61
Administrative expenses
1,043,776,803.88
1,110,520,305.93
Research and development expenses
968,754,249.66
888,385,192.40
Finance expenses
870,112,601.50
1,131,025,122.06
Including: Interest expenses
742,065,949.87
907,841,772.96
Interest income
26,537,653.94
35,134,730.03
Add: Other income
296,061,195.13
154,847,121.45
Investment income
6,828,037.45
452,297,019.16
Including: Income from investments in associates and joint
4,341,593.44
-695,341.67
Loss on the net position hedging (loss is expressed by "-")
-13,428,960.03
0.00
Loss on changes in fair value (loss is expressed by "-")
-86,233,054.18
-123,367,191.19
Credit impairment losses (loss is expressed by "-")
-34,827,911.59
0.00
Asset Impairment losses (loss is expressed by "-")
-233,928,751.44
-546,919,999.29
Profit/Loss on disposal of assets (loss is expressed by "-")
743,480,368.26
-5,200,932.93
Operating profit/(loss)
124,976,473.33
-803,838,732.44
Add: Non-operating income
6,240,343.02
9,863,684.62
Less: Non-operating expenses
50,846,499.16
19,020,577.91
Profit/(loss) before income taxes
80,370,317.19
-812,995,625.73
Less: Income tax expenses
-16,277,413.42
113,644,871.50
Net Profit/(loss)
96,647,730.61
-926,640,497.23
Classified by continuity of operations
Profit/(loss) from continuing operations
96,647,730.61
-926,640,497.23
Classified by ownership
Net Profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the parent
88,663,437.59
-939,315,302.79
Net Profit/(loss) attributable to minority shareholders
7,984,293.02
12,674,805.56
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (CONTINUED)
Year ended 31 December 2019
Expressed in Renminbi Yuan
For The Year Ended of December 31
2019
2018
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
156,601,051.39
226,297,220.02
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
156,601,051.39
226,161,283.69
1. Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss
10,045,132.01
-2,614,766.63
Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan
-522,237.30
-2,614,766.63
Change in the fair value of other equity investments
10,567,369.31
0.00
2. Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss
146,555,919.38
228,776,050.32
Comprehensive income using the equity method
179,917.20
351,355.06
Cash flow hedge reserve
3,100,955.92
-17,194,190.53
Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements
143,275,046.26
245,618,885.79
Comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders
0.00
135,936.33
Total comprehensive income
253,248,782.00
-700,343,277.21
Including:
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
245,264,488.98
-713,154,019.10
Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders
7,984,293.02
12,810,741.89
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
0.06
-0.65
Diluted earnings per share
0.06
-0.65
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
Year ended 31 December 2019
Expressed in Renminbi Yuan
For The Year Ended of December 31
2019
2018
1
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services
24,198,767,112.26
25,200,141,629.18
Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds
651,451,339.42
317,543,293.11
Other cash receipts relating to operating activities
395,958,810.94
226,230,952.74
Total cash inflows from operating activities
25,246,177,262.62
25,743,915,875.03
Cash payments for goods and services
17,384,550,114.34
18,089,404,361.42
Cash payments to and on behalf of employees
3,766,281,452.70
3,819,875,805.53
Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges
252,464,256.86
441,552,824.15
Other cash payments relating to operating activities
666,456,842.25
883,890,214.86
Total cash outflows from operating activities
22,069,752,666.15
23,234,723,205.96
Net cash flows from operating activities
3,176,424,596.47
2,509,192,669.07
2
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from returns of investments
72,742,469.17
1,550,655,559.36
Cash receipts from investment income
32,486,410.68
7,248,389.49
Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other
67,900,554.30
70,500,322.89
Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units
0.00
574,172,809.98
Other cash receipts relating to investing activities
20,000,000.00
288,050,846.49
Total cash inflows from investing activities
193,129,434.15
2,490,627,928.21
Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-
2,803,587,529.88
4,311,127,824.46
Cash payments for investments
0.00
1,714,569,354.51
Net cash payments for acquisition of subsidiaries and other business units
0.00
20,788,047.49
Total cash outflows from investing activities
2,803,587,529.88
6,046,485,226.46
Net cash flows from investing activities
-2,610,458,095.73
-3,555,857,298.25
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (CONTINUED)
Year ended 31 December 2019
Expressed in Renminbi Yuan
For The Year Ended of December 31
2019
2018
3
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Cash proceeds from investments by others
0.00
3,599,324,919.28
Cash receipts from borrowings
14,280,102,227.20
10,144,543,666.76
Other cash receipts relating to financing activities
2,117,868,426.98
0.00
Total cash inflows from financing activities
16,397,970,654.18
13,743,868,586.04
Cash repayments for debts
17,300,176,448.99
8,015,300,137.16
Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses
726,372,320.64
979,292,533.19
Including: Dividends or profit paid to non-controlling shareholders of
0.00
6,683,000.00
Other cash payments relating to financing activities
1,310,313,853.45
1,327,395,344.30
Total cash outflows from financing activities
19,336,862,623.08
10,321,988,014.65
Net cash flows from financing activities
-2,938,891,968.90
3,421,880,571.39
4
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH
32,131,026.17
91,498,868.57
5
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
-2,340,794,441.99
2,466,714,810.78
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
4,206,347,524.52
1,739,632,713.74
6
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE YEAR
1,865,553,082.53
4,206,347,524.52
SOURCE JCET Group
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}