Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’248 -0.7%  SPI 16’260 -0.6%  Dow 40’940 -0.6%  DAX 18’363 -0.4%  Euro 0.9665 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’876 -0.3%  Gold 2’461 0.1%  Bitcoin 56’207 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8856 0.3%  Öl 85.1 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Meyer Burger Technology135706599EMS-CHEMIE1644035NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Swatch1225515Lonza1384101Kuros32581411DocMorris4261528
Top News
NEL-Aktie leichter: CEO Volldal erhält weitere Aktienoptionen
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Donnerstagnachmittag
Energiewendefonds setzt auf Exxon-Aktie - Portfoliomanager erläutert seinen Plan
Darum sinkt der Euro etwas zu Dollar und Franken
Meta-Aktie höher: Möglicher Einstieg bei Brillenkonzern EssilorLuxottica
Suche...
Plus500 Depot Krypto kaufen
JCDecaux Aktie [Valor: 1140587 / ISIN: FR0000077919]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.07.2024 17:40:00

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory approved by the SBTi

finanzen.net zero JCDecaux-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

JCDecaux
20.36 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

        
   

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory approved by the SBTi

Paris, July 18th, 2024 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, is proud to announce that its carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Known as the "Corporate Net Zero norm”, this climate action organisation supports companies worldwide in their reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and their decarbonisation via a methodology consistent with the IPCC’s recommendations. This validation, the most ambitious designation available through the SBTi process, reaffirms JCDecaux’s commitment to actively participate in the fight against climate change by adopting eco-responsible practices and promoting sustainable innovation in its business practices.

In June 2023, JCDecaux unveiled its new Climate Strategy, including targets to continue reducing its carbon footprint across its entire value chain. Based on three principles – Measure, Reduce and Contribute beyond the Group's value chain, the strategy aims for Net Zero Carbon by 2050 (scopes 1, 2 and 3)*. To achieve this, JCDecaux defined a roadmap based on the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) that is backed up by scientific data. In late 2022, the Group signed a pledge to achieve these SBTi goals, and committed to submitting a low-carbon strategy with associated targets. This commitment was fulfilled in 2023. In June 2024, SBTi reviewed and approved JCDecaux’s carbon reduction targets.

The SBTi’s Target Validation Team has classified JCDecaux’s scope 1 and 2 near-term target ambition and has determined that it is in line with a 1.5°C trajectory. The Target Validation Team has also evaluated the Group's scope 1, 2, and 3 long-term target ambition, and determined that it is aligned with the SBTi's 1.5°C mitigation pathways for reaching Net Zero by 2050 or sooner. Detailed targets as follows:

  • Overall Net-Zero Target:
    • JCDecaux SE commits to reach net-zero GHG emissions across the value chain by 2050.
  • Near-Term Targets:
    • JCDecaux SE commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 72.8% by 2030 from a 2019 base year1.
    • JCDecaux SE also commits to continue active annual sourcing of 100% renewable electricity through to 2030.
    • JCDecaux SE further commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, capital goods, fuel and energy related activities, business travel and employee commuting by 46.2% within the same timeframe.
  • Long-Term Targets:
    • JCDecaux SE commits to reduce absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions by 90% by 2050 from a 2019 base year2.
    • JCDecaux SE also commits to continue active annual sourcing of 100% renewable electricity through to 2050.

JCDecaux’s reduction trajectory is based on internal levers as well as external factors. As scope 3 accounts for more than 90% of its carbon footprint (market based), reaching the target will be a collective journey requiring the collaboration of all its stakeholders. Since JCDecaux’s furniture footprint accounts for 42% of its scope 3 emissions, it will need to cooperate with its suppliers to offer the market even more efficient low-carbon solutions without compromising on quality. To deliver this, JCDecaux will need to focus upon even more responsible public/ private procurement based on compelling and assessed environmental and social criteria as well as partnerships with landlords.

Since its very beginning in 1964, JCDecaux has placed sustainability and efficiency at the heart of its business model. The Group created a Sustainable Development and Quality Department in 2007, set out an ambitious Sustainable Development Strategy in 2014, which was updated in 2022, and unveiled its ambitious Climate Strategy in 2023. In France, JCDecaux is contributing to the collective effort set by the public authorities, in particular by the voluntary adoption of a Climate Contract and by respecting its commitment to reducing its energy consumption by 10% in 2024 compared to 2019. JCDecaux designs, installs, and maintains light infrastructure (bus shelters, street furniture, self-cleaning public toilets, self-service bicycles, etc.) in public spaces and travel hubs thanks to the financing provided by the advertising for brands and companies displayed on that infrastructure. JCDecaux street furniture provide innovative and free services for millions of people around the world, as well as for local authorities and transport companies, based on resource-efficient management. This business model is virtuous in three ways: economically, ecologically, and socially.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: "One year on from unveiling and starting to deploy our ambitious Climate Strategy geared towards the goal of "Net Zero Carbon”, we are very proud to achieve the validation of the SBTi after a multi-step process. Reducing our environmental footprint is one of JCDecaux's long-standing commitments. Our virtuous business model resonates with the Green Taxonomy, as nearly 50% of our 2023 revenues are aligned with this European regulation. As the number one worldwide in our business sector, we are determined to play an active role in the collective response to the challenges of climate change and to make outdoor advertising a driver of the ecological transition. JCDecaux will continue to work with all its stakeholders and to support those involved in public and private procurement to ensure that it becomes a powerful and effective driver of sustainable development, based upon quality as well as ambitious environmental and social criteria. It is through systemic actions and by engaging our entire value chain that we will contribute to Net Zero Carbon."

1 The target boundary includes land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.
2 The target boundary includes land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.

*
Scope 1: Direct emissions
Resulting from the manufacturing of products or the combustion of fuel for company vehicles (natural gas, oil, etc.)?
Scope 2: Indirect emissions
Associated with energy consumption that does not directly pollute (electricity, etc.)?
Scope 3: Other indirect emissions
Linked to the rest of the company's activities (procurement, transport, end-of-life cycle, employee travel, etc.)?

**
Market-based
Method of calculating CO2 emissions linked to electricity consumption, based on emissions factors associated with the supplier from which the company buys its electricity. Emissions are calculated on the basis of the electricity that the organisation chooses to purchase, often through negotiated contracts or instruments such as Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs).

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2023 revenue: €3,570.0m(a)
  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
  • A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 1,056,833 advertising panels worldwide
  • Present in 3,918 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • 11,650 employees
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.8/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.7), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (630,196 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 258 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (319,081 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (85,743 advertising panels worldwide)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (708,620 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (165,292 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (91,682 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (25,337 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (21,300 advertising panels)

(a)   Adjusted revenue


For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com  

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu JCDecaux S.A. (JC Decaux S.A.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu JCDecaux S.A. (JC Decaux S.A.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
16.07.24 JCDecaux Neutral UBS AG
12.07.24 JCDecaux Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.07.24 JCDecaux Market-Perform Bernstein Research
02.07.24 JCDecaux Market-Perform Bernstein Research
11.06.24 JCDecaux Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! In der heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über Aktien im Feriensegment.:

Welche Aktien bieten Chancen nach der Pandemie?
Wie beliebt ist Camping in den USA und in Europa und welche Aktien sind derzeit interessant?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:52 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
13:41 UBS KeyInvest: Taiwan – Am Puls des KI-Booms / Streaming – Spannung in Serie
12:17 Navigating Volatility in Natural Gas with Weekly Options
08:59 Schwergewichte retten SMI
06:56 Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV
17.07.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
16.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 4.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Roche, Sandoz, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
12.07.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer gesucht
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’820.42 18.62 Y4SSMU
Short 13’052.07 13.66 0SSSMU
Short 13’558.33 8.72 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’247.61 18.07.2024 17:31:08
Long 11’737.57 18.34 Z9UBSU
Long 11’490.38 13.51 ITUBSU
Long 11’029.29 8.97 S5TMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Siemens Energy am 15.07.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie steigt kräftig: Erneut früher Forschungserfolg im Kampf gegen Fettleibigkeit
NVIDIA, AMD und Super Micro: KI-Aktien im Abwärtstrend - Steht ein Ausverkauf bevor?
Rheinmetall erhält Raketen-Rahmenvertrag von der Bundeswehr - Rheinmetall-Aktie leichter
ABB-Aktie gibt dennoch deutlich ab: Umsatzwachstum im zweiten Quartal
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag Verlust reich
Novartis-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Gewinnausblick für Gesamtjahr nach starker Performance erneut erhöht
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA schiebt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag vor
Nestlé-Aktie vor den Quartalszahlen: Deshalb könnte sich ein Investment lohnen
ASML-Aktie verliert trotzdem deutlich: Auftragseingang wächst stärker als erwartet
Apple-Aktie bricht nach positiven Analysten-Prognosen Rekord - Super Micro Computer bald im NASDAQ 100

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit