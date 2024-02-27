|
27.02.2024 07:30:00
JCDecaux SE confirms evaluating the opportunity to sell its stake in APG|SGA
JCDecaux SE confirms evaluating the opportunity to sell its stake in APG|SGA
Paris, February 27th, 2024 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, confirms that it has entered into an agreement with Pargesa Asset Management S.A., to evaluate an intended coordinated disposal of their stakes in APG|SGA of 30% and 25.3% respectively, following the announcement today of APG|SGA that its Board of Directors has decided to initiate a process which aims at finding a potential acquirer for the entire company.
In case a third party makes an attractive offer, JCDecaux SE will consider selling its shares in light of its capital allocation plans into other growth opportunities around the world. For the avoidance of any doubt, JCDecaux SE has no intention of increasing its stake in the APG|SGA as indicated on several occasions in the past.
The shares of APG|SGA are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Key Figures for JCDecaux
- 2023 revenue: €3,570.0m(a)
- N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
- A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries
- 1,040,132 advertising panels worldwide
- Present in 3,573 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
- 11,200 employees
- JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
- JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.4/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AA), Sustainalytics (13.5), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis
- 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100
- Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
- N°1 worldwide in street furniture (604,536 advertising panels)
- N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 205 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (333,620 advertising panels)
- N°1 in Europe for billboards (101,976 advertising panels worldwide)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (654,957 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (170,973 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (129,305 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (24,198 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (19,371 advertising panels)
(a) Adjusted revenue
For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 35 68 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com
Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu JCDecaux S.A. (JC Decaux S.A.)
|
31.01.24
|So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der JCDecaux-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
|
31.12.23
|JCDecaux-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Dezember (finanzen.net)
|
30.11.23
|Experten sehen bei JCDecaux-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
|
31.08.23
|So schätzen die Analysten die JCDecaux-Aktie im August 2023 ein (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu JCDecaux S.A. (JC Decaux S.A.)
|23.02.24
|JCDecaux Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.24
|JCDecaux Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.24
|JCDecaux Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.24
|JCDecaux Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.01.24
|JCDecaux Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.02.24
|JCDecaux Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.24
|JCDecaux Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.24
|JCDecaux Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.24
|JCDecaux Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.01.24
|JCDecaux Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.02.24
|JCDecaux Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.24
|JCDecaux Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.24
|JCDecaux Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.24
|JCDecaux Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.12.23
|JCDecaux Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.01.24
|JCDecaux Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.01.24
|JCDecaux Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|JCDecaux Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|JCDecaux Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.10.23
|JCDecaux Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.01.24
|JCDecaux Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.01.24
|JCDecaux Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.01.24
|JCDecaux Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.23
|JCDecaux Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.23
|JCDecaux Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV
Wie wird künstliche Intelligenz das Feld der Anlageberatung verändern? Welche Kompetenzen sind besonders für Anlageberater ausschlaggebend?
Diesen Fragen ging Ersilia Adele Perpignano, Masterstudentin an der HSLU, in ihrer Masterarbeit «Future Competences for Investment Advisers in Switzerland» auf den Grund.
Im heutigen Interview mit Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer der BX Swiss gibt Ersillia Perpignano Einblicke in ihre Forschungsergebnisse.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerMärkte in Asien uneinheitlich
Die asiatischen Indizes tendieren am Dienstag erneut in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}