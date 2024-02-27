Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
JCDecaux Aktie [Valor: 1140587 / ISIN: FR0000077919]
27.02.2024 07:30:00

JCDecaux SE confirms evaluating the opportunity to sell its stake in APG|SGA

JCDecaux
19.74 EUR -0.90%
JCDecaux SE confirms evaluating the opportunity to sell its stake in APG|SGA

Paris, February 27th, 2024 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, confirms that it has entered into an agreement with Pargesa Asset Management S.A., to evaluate an intended coordinated disposal of their stakes in APG|SGA of 30% and 25.3% respectively, following the announcement today of APG|SGA that its Board of Directors has decided to initiate a process which aims at finding a potential acquirer for the entire company.  

In case a third party makes an attractive offer, JCDecaux SE will consider selling its shares in light of its capital allocation plans into other growth opportunities around the world. For the avoidance of any doubt, JCDecaux SE has no intention of increasing its stake in the APG|SGA as indicated on several occasions in the past.

The shares of APG|SGA are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2023 revenue: €3,570.0m(a)
  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
  • A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 1,040,132 advertising panels worldwide
  • Present in 3,573 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • 11,200 employees
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.4/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AA), Sustainalytics (13.5), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (604,536 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 205 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (333,620 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (101,976 advertising panels worldwide)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (654,957 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (170,973 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (129,305 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (24,198 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (19,371 advertising panels)

      (a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 35 68 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com  

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

 

