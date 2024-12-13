Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
JCDecaux Aktie [Valor: 1140587 / ISIN: FR0000077919]
13.12.2024 17:40:00

JCDecaux and JOJ Media House Group decide not to pursue the merger of their OOH activities in Slovakia

JCDecaux
14.10 CHF 0.25%
JCDecaux and JOJ Media House Group decide not to pursue the merger of their OOH activities in Slovakia

Paris, December 13th, 2024 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced on December 14th, 2023 that it had signed an agreement regarding the merger of its activity in Slovakia with Akzent Bigboard, the outdoor advertising subsidiary of JOJ Media House Group, the leading Media Group in Slovakia.

Finally, the parties have mutually agreed not to proceed with the transaction.

  

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2023 revenue: €3,570.0m(a) – H1 2024 revenue: €1,807.6m(a)
  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
  • A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 1,056,833 advertising panels worldwide
  • Present in 3,918 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • 11,650 employees
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.8/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.7), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (630,196 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 258 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (319,081 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (85,743 advertising panels worldwide)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (708,620 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (165,292 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (91,682 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (25,337 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (21,300 advertising panels)

(a)   Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com  

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment


