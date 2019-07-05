05.07.2019 03:30:00

JCB Fastrac Tractor Storms To New British Speed Record

SINGAPORE, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JCB has set a new British speed record for tractors with its high-speed Fastrac tractor. 

The tractor notched up 103.6mph at Elvington Airfield, near York, with TV presenter and engineering guru Guy Martin behind the wheel. It smashed the previous 87.27mph record set in March 2018 by Top Gear's Track-Tor. 

Guy Martin said: "It had been a great day with the JCB at Elvington, proper job with some right proper engineers. She felt rock steady on the runway, job's a peach."

A team of JCB engineers has been working on the secret project to develop the tractor over the past few months and today JCB Chairman Lord Bamford praised their "amazing achievement."

He said: "We've long harboured a dream to attempt a speed record with the Fastrac and the whole team has worked tirelessly to achieve this amazing result. I'm extremely proud of what they have achieved in such a short space of time. It is British engineering at its best and it really does highlight the skills and innovation we have in our engineering team. They have done a truly fantastic job." 

It was Lord Bamford's idea to develop a tractor which had a high road speed capable of field work and the speed record achieved yesterday came exactly 28 years to the day since the first production model rolled off the line.

JCB is no stranger to land speed records. In 2006, its DieselMax streamliner set a new diesel land speed record when it reached 350.092mph on Bonneville Salt Flats in the USA, using two JCB DieselMax engines. It's a record that still stands to this day.

Based on the Staffordshire maker's Fastrac farm tractor, the record-breaking tractor is powered by JCB's 7.2 litre, 6-cylinder DieselMax engine produced at its factory in Derbyshire. Capable of delivering 1,000hp and 2,500Nm of torque, the Fastrac had been put on a diet and had its aerodynamics enhanced with the help of Williams Advanced Engineering.


SOURCE JCB

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

04.07.19
Gold: “Buy the rumour, sell the fact”
04.07.19
Vontobel: Opportunitäten am Sekundärmarkt
04.07.19
Weekly-Hits: Solactive 3D Printing Index & Sportartikelhersteller
04.07.19
SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
03.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin: Berg- und Talfahrt geht weiter - Kurs zeitweise über 12'000 Dollar
Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
Tesla-Aktie schiesst hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
Netflix streckt Fühler nach neuem Geschäftsbereich aus
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Feiertagsbedingt kein US-Handel
ams kooperiert mit SmartSens Technology im Bereich der Bildsensoren - Aktie profitiert
Logitech-Aktie im Zuge eines positiven Kommentars der UBS gesucht
Trump wirft China und Europa Währungsmanipulation vor
US-Richter: Millionen-Urteil gegen Bayer wird wahrscheinlich reduziert - Aktie stark
OSRAM-Aktie im Plus: Finanzinvestoren bieten 3,4 Milliarden Euro für OSRAM

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Feiertagsbedingt kein US-Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat am Donnerstag auf der Stelle. Der DAX kam nur schwer in Gang. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Wall Street blieb am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB