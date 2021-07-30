SMI 12’117 0.3%  SPI 15’578 0.3%  Dow 34’928 -0.5%  DAX 15’544 -0.6%  Euro 1.0745 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’089 -0.7%  Gold 1’814 -0.8%  Bitcoin 35’827 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9059 0.0%  Öl 76.3 0.5% 
30.07.2021 21:49:00

JC Fulton Alliance - Challenges for China's post-Covid economy

TOKYO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apprehension over China's economic activity has grown as expansion has slowed during the pandemic. Analysts at JC Fulton Alliance were correct in estimating GDP growth in the region of 8% for the second quarter.

While this GDP expansion rate is significantly lower than that of the first quarter, which saw a whopping 18.3% growth, it matches expectations when contextualized in an unsteady Covid-struck global economy. In fact, China's 8% growth, and probable full-year 8% expansion, proves favourable when compared to the GDP growth in major Western economies.

The United States, one of China's main economic competitors, currently shows a GDP expansion rate of 6.4%.

However, analysts at JC Fulton Alliance are suggesting that the arrival of issues such as unsustainable, weak consumption and the slowing down of exports could hinder China's economic growth. China's relationship with the United States is another uncertainty that analysts have noted. Perhaps most threatening is an influx of bad loans. At the end of June, outstanding loans in banks increased by 108.3billion yuan (or 9.1%) from the start of 2021 to 301trillion yuan.

Analysts at JC Fulton Alliance, see a continuation of fiscal policies as the way forward in grappling with this conundrum and aiding in post-Covid development. Policymakers plan to generate profit with fiscal spending, focusing on rapidity in infrastructure investment, which government financing vehicles will propel. In the first half of the year, a mere 1.01trillion yuan was used by local governments to support infrastructure projects, meaning an annual decrease of 72.2% in funding. In addition, property loan growth declined to 10.3%. New policies are expected to be announced by the end of July after the Politburo's second quarter economic meeting.

Press Contact:

Masanobu Ota
81345800924
https://jcfultonalliance.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jc-fulton-alliance--challenges-for-chinas-post-covid-economy-301345421.html

SOURCE JC Fulton Alliance

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Lars Erichsen: China Aktien unter Druck – wie geht es weiter?

Die China Aktien sind in den letzten Wochen stark unter Druck geraten. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Lars Erichsen, Investor, Finanzinfluencer & YouTuber. Warum der chinesische Aktienmarkt und besonders Techwerte in den letzten Wochen massiv gefallen sind, welche Rolle die chinesische Regierung dabei spielt und ob es Chancen dadurch für Investoren gibt, darüber spricht Lars Erichsen im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

Lars Erichsen: China Aktien unter Druck – wie geht es weiter? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:24 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:18 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Lonza, Moderna
09:50 Marktüberblick: Amazon-Aktie taucht nachbörslich ab
09:15 SMI heute schwächer erwartet
07:30 BASF schreibt Milliardengewinn – Aktie legt zu
06:09 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Direkt am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Trendwechsel?
29.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG, Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
29.07.21 Lars Erichsen: China Aktien unter Druck – wie geht es weiter? | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Holcim-Aktie geht schwächer ins Wochenende: Holcim mit starker Erholung von Coronakrise
Swiss Re erzielt hohen Gewinn im Halbjahr - Aktie schliest schwächer
Meyer Burger-Aktie schliesst stärker: Meyer Burger erweitert Produktportfolio um Solar-Dachziegel
CS-Aktie letztlich stabil: Credit Suisse trennt sich offenbar vom Risikochef der Investmentbank - CS-Verwaltungsrat kauft Aktien im Wert von rund 1 Mio Franken
Amazon-Aktie tiefrot: Amazon enttäuscht trotz starkem Gewinnplus umsatzseitig - Hohe Strafe in Luxemburg
Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
ams OSRAM mit Umsatz und operativem Gewinn im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie letztlich schwächer
Nach Dementi von BTC-Zahlungen: Was sind die wahren Gründe für Amazons Absage an Bitcoin
Nicht kritikfähig? Warum Elon Musk einen seiner grössten Fans auf Twitter blockiert
Ausblick AMS: Q2-Umsatz von 1,49 Milliarden US-Dollar erwartet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit