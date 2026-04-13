JBS USA Reaches Agreement With UFCW Local 7

(RTTNews) - JBS USA announced that it has reached a new collective bargaining agreement with UFCW Local 7, allowing the Greeley beef production facility to return to normal operations and providing team members with clarity and stability after weeks of uncertainty. The agreement, which runs through April 2028, reflects the same economic framework JBS USA presented in its Last, Best and Final offer—an offer that remained unchanged economically throughout the bargaining process.

While JBS USA expressed relief that an agreement has been reached, the company voiced disappointment that UFCW Local 7 leadership chose to eliminate the historic pension benefit that was part of the national agreement negotiated last year in partnership with UFCW International. The company emphasized that the pension was designed to strengthen long-term retirement security for workers, but Local 7 opted to redirect those funds into short-term wage increases.

As part of the agreement, Local 7 is withdrawing seven alleged unfair labor practice (ULP) charges, underscoring that the strike was about the economics of the deal rather than ULPs, despite union claims to the contrary. JBS USA noted that workers at other JBS beef facilities across the country have already accepted and are benefiting from the pension and other enhancements negotiated nationally. The company reiterated that the strike at Greeley could have been avoided had Local 7 leadership allowed members to vote on the earlier offer.

Throughout the bargaining process, JBS USA maintained operations, continued to meet with the union as scheduled, and bargained in good faith. The company stressed that it never refused to meet and never conditioned bargaining on the strike ending.

With the agreement finalized, JBS USA looks forward to restoring stability, supporting its workforce, and continuing to invest in the Greeley facility for the future.